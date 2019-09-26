Returns and low fees key to ASB’s Canstar Kiwisaver win

Thursday 26 September 2019

Consistent top quartile returns and low fees key to ASB’s Canstar KiwiSaver win

ASB Group Investments, the manager of the ASB KiwiSaver Scheme, has once again been recognised for excellence, after being named joint winner of the Canstar Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Scheme of the Year award, for the second year in a row.

According to Canstar New Zealand general manager Jose George, KiwiSaver providers across the board have stepped up over the last year, with ASB’s consistent performance keeping it at the top of Canstar’s rankings.

“KiwiSaver providers have performed well this year but ASB has retained its position as a market leader due to its comprehensive offering. Its scheme offers attractive fees with consistently strong returns.

“We know from previous research that New Zealanders are becoming more demanding of their providers, as they seek better value and ethical investments. ASB is delivering, and should be proud of the fact it has again set a benchmark for this market,” says George.

ASB’s head of KiwiSaver Aidan Vince says the accolade endorses the team’s commitment to delivering top investment performance while always taking both a customer-focused and cost-effective approach.

“It’s exciting to be recognised for the work our team does on a daily basis to help our customers reach their savings and retirement goals,” says Vince.

“Consistent returns are an important part of investing so we are proud that whilst keeping costs low we have continuously achieved great outcomes for our customers. Having that effort acknowledged again by Canstar is incredibly rewarding.”

This latest award follows the ASB KiwiSaver Scheme being named the inaugural Canstar Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Scheme of the year in 2018. Vince says this also reflects the wider work ASB’s team does.

“We know every customer’s needs are different, so a major focus for us is on guidance and advice to help people make the right decisions, and reach their goals faster – whether that be saving for a first home or planning their retirement.

“KiwiSaver can be complex but we believe it is our role as a provider to make it simple and easy for our customers, so they can get on with living their lives,” says Vince.

Note to editors: The award was jointly won by ASB and BNZ.

Note to editors: The award was jointly won by ASB and BNZ.





