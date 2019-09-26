SkyCity first to launch Lucky 6 in New Zealand

26 September 2019

SkyCity is proud to be the first casino in New Zealand to introduce Lucky 6, the popular side betting alternative in Baccarat, that has seen large success for players across the globe.

Now available in the VIP areas and Baccarat Room at SkyCity Auckland, Lucky 6 will also be available at the SkyCity Hamilton and SkyCity Queenstown casinos in the coming weeks. For our Australian customers, Lucky 6 is also available at Adelaide Casino.

Lucky 6 has gained popularity worldwide due to the variety and odds it offers when playing Baccarat. To win Lucky 6’s optional side bet, the ‘Banker’ must win with a total of six points on either two or three cards. If the ‘Banker’ wins with two cards totalling six points the pay out is 12 to 1, or if the ‘Banker’ wins with three cards totalling six points the pay out is 20 to 1.

To celebrate this exciting launch, the VIP areas and Baccarat Room at SkyCity Auckland have been transformed with Lucky 6 theming.

Free bubble tea, Lucky 6 cupcakes and lollies will also be on hand, as well as exclusive promotional draws, which are taking place each afternoon and evening until the end of the week.

