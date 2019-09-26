Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cooperative approach key to Visit Ruapehu tourism award

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Visit Ruapehu has won the Supreme Award at the Regional Tourism NZ Awards for their collaborative approach to tourism in the Manawatu-Whanganui Region.

The Regional Tourism New Zealand Awards celebrate the success of regional tourism organisations throughout the country and recognise their work within the tourism industry.

The Supreme Award recognises the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) that achieved the most significant results in the last 12 months with Regional Tourism NZ saying that Visit Ruapehu was the clear winner.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said the Supreme Award was much deserved recognition for a lot of hard work by Visit Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy and her team as well as the her predecessor Claire McKnight.

“Thanks also needs to go to Ruapehu elected members and ratepayers for their funding support of Visit Ruapehu and Council staff notably Chief Executive Clive Manley and Economic Development Manager Warren Furner for their invaluable contribution,” said Mayor Cameron.

“While the Supreme Award reflects the significant results achieved by Visit Ruapehu over the previous year getting to this point has been a much longer journey that started with the release of the Manawatu-Whanganui Growth Study in 2015 that identified tourism as a major regional opportunity.

“Ruapehu’s comparative advantages in tourism and visitor services saw us appointed as the lead agency for unlocking regional tourism opportunities as part of a Manawatu-Whanganui growth programme called Accelerate25.

Visit Ruapehu was charged with establishing a Tourism Project Group to identify opportunities where they could partner with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and NZ Trade and Enterprise.

From this earliest point four years ago it was recognised that if we were to unlock the tourism opportunities before us and respond to the pressures from the sector’s growth it was critical for all stakeholders to work together for the benefit of everyone.

This has seen Visit Ruapehu working with like-minded local, regional, national and government partners such as Tourism NZ, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), Taupo and Rotoura Councils, Auckland International Airport, Air NZ, Kiwi Rail and others to promote the Ruapehu region.

The importance of having a cooperative strategy and everyone working together cannot be overstated.

This has been key to Ruapehu gaining millions in government funding toward key infrastructure projects and the development of new attractions such as the Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa on Mt Ruapehu.

Council and Visit Ruapehu are committed to maintaining the momentum and the positive impact our visitor economy is having on the growth of jobs, incomes and investment and opportunities in Ruapehu and the Region.

Key to this is the need to continue our work on building meaningful partnerships and ensuring that tourism growth is productive, sustainable and inclusive and is contributing toward improving the well-being of all New Zealanders,” he said.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 