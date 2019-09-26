Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial disclosure linked to corporate governance

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 3:52 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Quality of firm’s voluntary financial disclosure linked to corporate governance

Before we invest in publically listed companies, we need to be able to access information about the firm’s financial position and performance. For thirty-five year-old University of Auckland postgraduate student and teaching staff Bill (Yijun) Shen, this means having the most accurate financial information possible. But how do we judge the quality of a firm’s unaudited voluntary information?


Shen, who will graduate with a Master of Commerce degree this week, carried out a study that established links between the quality of a company’s voluntary financial disclosure with the quality of their corporate governance.

In New Zealand, publically listed companies are required to report on their financial information by using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). According to the requirements from NZ IFRS and NZX, the unique GAAP earnings that are compulsory to disclose on firms’ financial statements is the profit after tax.

Non-GAAP earnings are treated as important supplementary financial information, and adopted widely by management. Non-GAAP earnings (e.g. earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)), under some circumstance, can provide a clearer and more accurate picture of a company’s financial performance. Moreover, some non-GAAP earnings are required to disclose by industry to reflect the industrial characteristic. As a result, both GAAP and non-GAAP information are equally important for the stakeholders to make decisions.

Unlike GAAP earnings, non-GAAP earnings disclosure has not received much attention from accounting standard setting bodies and regulation setters. Globally, the US and Australia are the only two countries that have regulations to supervise firms’ non-GAAP earnings disclosure behaviour, while South Africa is unique in that it compulsorily urges listed firms to disclose non-GAAP earnings. Except for these special cases, non-GAAP earnings disclosure in the world is largely unregulated.

This leaves the onus for the accuracy and quality of non-GAPP earnings disclosure on firm’s corporate governance. The Financial Market Authority in New Zealand (FMA) expressed concerns about listed firms’ non-GAAP earnings disclosure and issued guidelines in 2012, since modified in 2017.

The FMA (2012) listed ten principles to guide firms’ Non-GAAP earnings disclosure behaviour. However, as the guidelines are not mandatory for public firms to follow, the problem of unbalanced quality in Non-GAAP earnings disclosure remains unresolved among New Zealand-listed firms.

Shen’s dissertation for his degree reviewed the FMA guidelines for firm’s non-GAAP earnings disclosure, and he created an index to reflect non-GAAP earnings disclosure quality. In addition, he also searched for the mechanism (e.g. corporate governance) that supervised the disclosure of the higher quality non-GAAP earnings information.

Using this method, Shen found a positive association between board size, diversity and independence, and the quality of non-GAAP earnings disclosure.

Graduating from the Faculty of Business and Economics, Shen’s dissertation entitled Disclosure Quality of Non-GAAP Earnings and Corporate Governance: Empirical Evidence from New Zealand, demonstrated that good quality corporate governance, measured by board quality, plays an important role in supervising and formalising firms’ disclosing behaviour. This is the first time research looking at this association has been tested in a New Zealand setting.

Shen’s research is highly relevant to investors and policymakers if they want to know the reliability of firms’ non-GAAP earnings quality.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 