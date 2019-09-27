Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar still buoyed by RBNZ governor Orr's comments

Friday, 27 September 2019, 11:18 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar still buoyed by RBNZ governor Orr's comments, hovering around 63 US cents


By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 27 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar continues to hover around 63 US cents after the central bank governor said unconventional monetary policy was unlikely, although the currency's gains were capped by US dollar strength.

The kiwi was trading at 63 cents at 8:10am in Wellington from 63.06 at 5pm yesterday. The trade-weighted index was at 70.38 from 70.37.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr yesterday "was talking down the prospects of unconventional monetary policy" and said the New Zealand economy might do better "if monetary and fiscal stimulus held hands," said Kiwibank FX trader Mike Shirley. The kiwi touched an overnight high of 63.27 US cents.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank kept the official cash rate at 1 percent as expected but was slightly less dovish than markets had anticipated. According to the central bank, new information since the August monetary policy statement did not warrant a significant change to the outlook and "there remains scope for more fiscal and monetary stimulus, if necessary, to support the economy and maintain our inflation and employment objectives."

US data, however, helped shore up the greenback, which saw the kiwi pare some of its gains. The US economy expanded 2 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous estimate, as strong consumer spending offset weak exports.

Looking ahead, ANZ Bank economist Michael Callaghan said the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence will be a focus for the kiwi early today as investors look to gauge whether the central bank's 50 basis point rate cut in August is fuelling some consumption.

The New Zealand dollar was at 93.29 Australian cents from 93.21, at 51.11 British pence from 50.97, at 57.66 euro cents from 57.51, at 67.93 yen from 67.89, and at 4.4912 Chinese Yuan from 4.4910.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 