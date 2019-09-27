Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tony Alexander bows out as BNZ chief economist

Friday, 27 September 2019, 12:19 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Tony Alexander bows out as BNZ chief economist


By Jenny Ruth

Sept. 27 (BusinessDesk) - Bank of New Zealand's chief economist Tony Alexander has resigned after nearly 25 years in the role.

"After 26-and-a-half years, with almost 25 years as chief economist, and having achieved many of those goals I set out at the start, I’ve decided that, in our world of disruption, maybe it is time to disrupt myself, and have made the call to resign from the BNZ," Alexander wrote in his regular weekly email.

Alexander says he started in his profession in Sydney in 1985 and then moved back to New Zealand just before the 1987 share market crash.

"The changes which our economy has been through since the mid-1980s have been truly astounding," he says.

"I’ve noticed a lift in the general debate about the economy, but with a distinct movement away from the old sole focus on rip-roaring free markets toward a very long overdue focus on how to deliver benefits to more people."

With policymakers pursuing wellbeing and more inclusiveness, "we have an upending of old economic models and structural changes in things such as average inflation, wages growth, house prices and, of course, interest rates," Alexander says.

"Increasingly, this past decade I’ve spent less time forecasting and more time simply explaining to people some of these bigger structural changes and their implications," he says.

"There are more changes to come and, while I will be leaving the bank, I’ll probably still look to keep people informed as a speaker in some capacity – though maybe at fewer functions than the hundred or so per annum of recent years!

"Many thanks to all those people who have attended my presentations and read, perhaps even commented on, the BNZ Weekly Overview, which was first produced in 1998."

Bank of New Zealand has been owned by National Australia Bank since 1992.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 