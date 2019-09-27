Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand to benefit from more seasonal workers

Friday, 27 September 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Business Central

New Zealand will be better off as a result of more seasonal workers coming in to contribute to the key horticulture and viticulture industries over the next couple of years, says Business Central.

"The Government's decision to increase the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme cap by 3150 will assist primary producing industries that contribute to our economy and earn export earnings," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"Employers have been warning that a lack of available local workers has hampered production and resulted in lost opportunities. Crops have been left unharvested simply because there is no one to pick them.

"Requirements for suitable accommodation for overseas workers make for a more welcoming environment, and many good employers have been doing this successfully for years.

"We continue to request the Government review the hoops it expects employers to jump through to prove there is a lack of local workers. Shortages are a long-standing concern and the Government should be doing more to encourage available labour into the workforce.

"While this increase is a start, we want to see further timely increases to seasonal workers."


