Be diligent when renewing passports

Friday, 27 September 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs reminds Kiwis to be diligent when renewing passports

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs, warns Kiwis against using unofficial websites promising passport renewal services.

Internal Affairs has received reports from Kiwis using an unofficial website.

“The only official website to apply for or renew a New Zealand passport is passports.govt.nz,” says Russell Burnard, acting Deputy Chief Executive for Service Delivery and Operations.

“When dealing with identity information, it’s important Kiwis are diligent and mindful of potential scams.

“Passports contain personal information – if you’re renewing or applying for a passport online, make sure you’re on the official website,” Burnard says.

“As online services become increasingly popular, we work hard to make sure Kiwis have access to safe and secure services, whenever and wherever they want.

“Our secure online life and identity services make it easy for Kiwis to apply for or renew a passport and order birth, death and marriage certificates.

“If you’re using any of our online services, especially when renewing or applying for a passport, make sure you’re on the govt.nz website,” says Burnard.

“If you’re unsure the website you’re using is official, you should contact us.

“That way you can be confident you’re getting trusted services and that your information is being protected,” says Burnard.

For passport services visit: https://www.passports.govt.nz/

For all other identity services visit: https://www.govt.nz/browse/passports-citizenship-and-identity/

Ends


