NZ wins bid to host the 10th World Avocado Congress in 2023

The world’s leading avocado growers and specialists will descend upon New Zealand’s shores in 2023, for a once in a lifetime opportunity, after New Zealand won the bid to host the 10th World Avocado Congress (WAC).

This week NZ Avocado attended the World Avocado Congress 2019 in Medellin, Colombia and was one of three countries to put forward a bid to win the hosting rights for the 2023 event.

New Zealand who contributes 2% of global avocado production and is the world’s ninth largest avocado exporter, was up against Mexico, the largest avocado exporter in the world and Kenya, the sixth largest exporter of avocados globally.

In a video message, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invited voters to come and experience New Zealand’s natural beauty, unique adventures, the countries friendly people, and to see first-hand New Zealand’s incredible avocado industry. She encouraged attendees at the Medellin event to choose New Zealand as the destination for the 2023 WAC.

It will be the first time this global flagship event will be held in New Zealand.

“We are incredibly proud to have won the votes of the global avocado community. It’s been an amazing team effort to put forward this bid, across the NZ Avocado team, Tourism New Zealand, the New Zealand Embassy in Colombia and NZTE”, says NZ Avocado CEO Jen Scoular.

“Our amazing unspoiled landscapes, a reputation for openness, fairness and equality, and a commitment to care for its land and people, provides an ideal environment for the global avocado industry to share its values with consumers and media around the world”, says Scoular.

The World Avocado Congress, held every four years, represents an extraordinary opportunity for New Zealand to highlight the countries innovative avocado and horticulture sectors.

The congress attracts over 3,000 delegates comprising some of the brightest minds in avocados including growers, researchers, marketers, tech innovators and investors. New Zealand has the opportunity to share how the NZ avocado industry implement initiatives to support the communities, land and economies impacted by growing avocados.

The congress will demonstrate New Zealand growing practises, food safety and quality systems, and the ethical treatment of growers and communities that live in avocado growing regions. It also provides the opportunity to access innovation, global knowledge and science to support the growth of the sector.

“This proves that a vision, hard work, team work and partnerships deliver results. The board congratulates the team that has made this happen”, says NZ Avocado Chair Tony Ponder. “It is a terrific win, testament to the incredibly hard work across the team and across countries. It is an amazing opportunity for all avocado growers in New Zealand to hear first-hand from avocado experts about current and emerging innovation and technology. And of course to network and share their avocado stories.”

NZ Avocados bid was generously supported by Tourism New Zealand, the New Zealand Embassy in Colombia and NZTE. The Ambassador in Colombia, Lucy Duncan hosted a VIP event and spoke at the Congress, strongly supporting New Zealand Avocado in their bid to win.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

