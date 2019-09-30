Spark Sport has second highest viewership for AvW Match

The Spark Sport streaming platform performed well for the Georgia vs Uruguay and Australia vs Wales matches with audiences peaking at 115,000k for the Australia vs Wales game, making it the second highest audience since the All Blacks vs Springboks match. The Spark Sport platform worked well, as did the New Zealand broadband network.

As previously commented on by TVNZ, at the beginning of the Australia vs Wales game there were some production issues with the audio feed from TVNZ during the first few minutes of the match. However these issues were quickly resolved.

Similar to other recent match days, the Spark Sport Care team helped a small number of customers during the evening with device and set up issues. Customers with any issues are encouraged to get in touch via help.sparksport.co.nz well in advance of the next match they wish to watch.

Monday night’s match is Scotland vs Samoa with coverage commencing at 10:45pm and kick off at 11:15pm.



