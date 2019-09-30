Regional Tourism NZ welcomes focus on domestic tourism

30 September 2019

Media Release from Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand welcomes focus on domestic tourism

Regional Tourism New Zealand welcomes the recommendation of the Tourism New Zealand Report panel that Tourism New Zealand’s role should be expanded to include collecting data and insights about domestic tourism in New Zealand.

“Domestic tourism is a large portion of the visitor market in many of our regions. Having better insight into our visitors’ motivations allows them to tailor products and services so supply can better meet the demand.” says Charlie Ives, Executive Officer at Regional Tourism New Zealand.

“More insights and data will also mean that local government are better equipped with information to plan for future tourism infrastructure, something that has been a pressing issue for councils where there is a high number of visitors and a small rating base”.

“Tourism New Zealand has always punched above its weight in the international marketplace, and we have no doubt they will continue to use smart marketing tactics overseas to maximise their impact”.

ENDS

About Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) is the name for the incorporated trust of 30 existing Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs).

It was established as a Charitable Trust in 2005, with the objects being to represent the interests of the collective RTO sector in New Zealand.

As the peak body for RTO’s RTNZ aims to encourage better coordination amongst RTO’s as well as ensuring collective RTO’s are engaged and consulted with on issues critical to the development of the regional tourism sector in New Zealand.

The activities RTNZ engages in include:

· Developing RTNZ submissions on issues and draft plans that impact the collective

· Providing advice and assistance to members

· Developing and maintaining ongoing relationships with stakeholder agencies

· Negotiation and execution of project-based funding contracts

· Managing and implementation of projects on behalf of RTONZ

· Coordination of media enquiries

· Advocacy of the RTO sector and the important role it plays in the New Zealand tourism landscape

ends

© Scoop Media

