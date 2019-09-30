Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism industry welcomes insights plan for Tourism NZ

Monday, 30 September 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Expanding Tourism New Zealand’s role to include providing more visitor insights will benefit the whole tourism industry, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

In a report released today on the future role for the Government’s international tourism marketing agency, many of the recommendations involve greater provision of insight and research. The report was commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to review the role Tourism New Zealand should play in supporting tourism in New Zealand.

TIA was among the key stakeholders who were consulted by the review panel.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the report unsurprisingly finds Tourism New Zealand to be a world leader in destination marketing, which must remain its core function. However, there are opportunities to share its expertise.

“The report correctly identifies the fact TNZ knows more about the people who choose to visit New Zealand than any other body or organisation,” Mr Roberts says.

“There is an opportunity to use that knowledge and insight to strengthen how tourism is managed and supported across Aotearoa.”

This includes providing regional insights, addressing social licence and climate issues, assisting the development of Māori tourism, and supporting the role of the Department of Conservation.

Perhaps the most radical recommendation in the report is for Tourism New Zealand’s role to be extended to providing domestic visitor insights, Mr Roberts says.

“Tourism New Zealand’s mandate has always specifically excluded domestic tourism – but it has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that can help us understand the motivations of domestic visitors. The immediate challenge will be the lack of data that currently exists about domestic tourism.”

The report has identified a role for TIA, as the peak industry body, to support the facilitation of market and customer insights. TIA looks forward to working closely with TNZ on expanding its insights role.

