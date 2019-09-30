Candidates for Fonterra Elections announced

There are five candidates standing for two places on the Fonterra Board in 2019.

Andy Macfarlane, Donna Smit, Cathy Quinn and Philipp Haas were announced on 17 September as the Independently Assessed candidates.

Incumbent Directors Andy Macfarlane and Donna Smit are seeking re-election and chose to participate in the Independent Assessment Process. As re-standing Directors they automatically go through to the ballot.

Philipp Haas and Cathy Quinn were recommended by the Independent Selection Panel after their assessment process.

The Non-Assessed Process, where farmers can stand as a candidate for the Board with the written support of 35 different shareholders, closed on Friday, 27 September. Victor Rutherford is standing as a Non-Assessed candidate.

Directors’ Remuneration Committee Election

The Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, confirmed there will not be an election for the Directors’ Remuneration Committee, as shareholders Scott Montgomerie and Ellen Bartlett stood unopposed.

Fonterra Farmer Custodian Trust Election

An election for the Fonterra Farmer Custodian Trust is also not required, as shareholder Ian Brown stood unopposed.

Shareholders’ Council Elections

An election is required in two Wards, as follows:

Ward Candidates 11 - Eastern Bay of Plenty Wilson James (incumbent) Gerard van Beek 14 - Coastal Taranaki Vaughn Brophy (incumbent) Mike Swift

No election is required in seven Wards, where only one nomination was received in each. The formal declaration of these candidates as Shareholders’ Councillors will be made on 5 November, and they will take office immediately after Fonterra’s Annual Meeting on 7 November 2019.

The Councillors-elect are:

Ward 2 - Central Northland Dean Adams Ward 5 - Hauraki Ryan Burton Ward 8 - South Waikato James Barron (incumbent) Ward 9 - King Country Paulette Johns Ward 15 - Southern Taranaki Dale Cook Ward 17 - Hawke’s Bay Andrew Hardie (incumbent) Ward 20 - North Canterbury Geoff Spark

No nominations were received in Ward 23 Otago. The Shareholders’ Council will reopen nominations tomorrow, 1 October, for one week. If no nominations are received by 12 noon on Tuesday 8 October, that Councillor position will become vacant from the 2019 Annual Meeting.

Voting Period, Voting Methods and Notification of Election Results

Voting Packs, containing candidate profiles, will be mailed to eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 15 October 2019. Shareholders can vote by internet or post. Voting closes at 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 with the results being announced later that day.





