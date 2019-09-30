Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Candidates for Fonterra Elections announced

Monday, 30 September 2019, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Fonterra

There are five candidates standing for two places on the Fonterra Board in 2019.

Andy Macfarlane, Donna Smit, Cathy Quinn and Philipp Haas were announced on 17 September as the Independently Assessed candidates.

Incumbent Directors Andy Macfarlane and Donna Smit are seeking re-election and chose to participate in the Independent Assessment Process. As re-standing Directors they automatically go through to the ballot.

Philipp Haas and Cathy Quinn were recommended by the Independent Selection Panel after their assessment process.

The Non-Assessed Process, where farmers can stand as a candidate for the Board with the written support of 35 different shareholders, closed on Friday, 27 September. Victor Rutherford is standing as a Non-Assessed candidate.

Directors’ Remuneration Committee Election

The Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp, confirmed there will not be an election for the Directors’ Remuneration Committee, as shareholders Scott Montgomerie and Ellen Bartlett stood unopposed.

Fonterra Farmer Custodian Trust Election

An election for the Fonterra Farmer Custodian Trust is also not required, as shareholder Ian Brown stood unopposed.

Shareholders’ Council Elections

An election is required in two Wards, as follows:

WardCandidates
11 - Eastern Bay of PlentyWilson James (incumbent)

Gerard van Beek

14 - Coastal TaranakiVaughn Brophy (incumbent)

Mike Swift

No election is required in seven Wards, where only one nomination was received in each. The formal declaration of these candidates as Shareholders’ Councillors will be made on 5 November, and they will take office immediately after Fonterra’s Annual Meeting on 7 November 2019.

The Councillors-elect are:

Ward 2 - Central NorthlandDean Adams
Ward 5 - HaurakiRyan Burton
Ward 8 - South WaikatoJames Barron (incumbent)
Ward 9 - King CountryPaulette Johns
Ward 15 - Southern TaranakiDale Cook
Ward 17 - Hawke’s BayAndrew Hardie (incumbent)
Ward 20 - North CanterburyGeoff Spark

No nominations were received in Ward 23 Otago. The Shareholders’ Council will reopen nominations tomorrow, 1 October, for one week. If no nominations are received by 12 noon on Tuesday 8 October, that Councillor position will become vacant from the 2019 Annual Meeting.

Voting Period, Voting Methods and Notification of Election Results

Voting Packs, containing candidate profiles, will be mailed to eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 15 October 2019. Shareholders can vote by internet or post. Voting closes at 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 with the results being announced later that day.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 