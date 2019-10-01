Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PIPTA Conference 2019

Tuesday, 1 October 2019
Press Release: PIPTA

1 October 2019


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Primary Industries Polytechnic Tutors’ Association (PIPTA) Conference 2019


Members of P.I.P.T.A (Primary Industries Polytechnic Tutors Association) will be visiting Southland from Wednesday, October 2 to Friday, October 4 as part of their annual national conference.

Twenty-three conference delegates from polytechnics throughout New Zealand, including Auckland, Hamilton, Nelson and Dunedin will spend time visiting the Southland Dairy Hub, the Guyton Food Forest at Riverton, South Coast Environmental Society, as well as Aquila Sustainable Farming. They will also take part in a walk through Queens Park, guided by a member of the Invercargill City Council Parks team.

Their visits around Southland willl focus on dairy research and organic production.

The delegates will also have the opportunity to listen to guest speakers; Eric Roy (chair New Zealand Pork, former MP and farmer), Steve Canny (Great South General Manager Business and Strategic Projects).

