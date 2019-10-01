2degrees Reaches Milestone of 100,000 Broadband Customers

1 October 2019 - 2degrees has today announced a major milestone in its quest to grab its share of the New Zealand broadband market.

The New Zealand-born business is celebrating 100,000 broadband customers across its consumer and business division, following a year of relentless focus on improvements to its broadband offering, in the year of its 10th birthday.

“Industry data shows we’re the only telco in New Zealand experiencing growth in the broadband market, which is hugely exciting. In just over four years, our fixed broadband customers from all over New Zealand increased from 17,000 to 100,000,” said Mark Aue, Chief Executive at 2degrees.

“Customers know us best for our prepaid and pay monthly mobile offerings, and there’s absolutely no reason why our broadband can’t be as successful. Today shows we’re poised to continue that trajectory.

“At the end of the day, all the major providers are using the same broadband infrastructure. Our success comes from great plans, a further $10 if you have mobile pay monthly with us too, and all backed up by our great Kiwi service provided by the teams in Auckland and Christchurch,” he said.

2degrees signalled its ongoing commitment in “fighting for fair” to the market earlier this year, when it announced a freeze on broadband prices for its customers for the duration of 2019. This came at a time when its main competitors were increasing theirs.

Shortly afterwards, the telco launched its own play in the content arena, offering customers the chance to enjoy Amazon Prime Video as part of its broadband offering.

“We’re seeing this translate in the numbers. This year alone we’ve seen our average acquisition rate increase by 39%,” said Mark.

IDC data showed that 2degrees was the biggest gainer in the broadband market in the year to June 2019 – highlighting a five percent increase - versus the year prior increasing marketing share by 0.6%.

“Broadband will continue to be a key target for 2degrees as we head into 2020, with a commitment to building awareness of our full-service offering, as we look to grow our share in the telco market”, adds Aue.

