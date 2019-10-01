Hyundai Kona handed over to Young Viticulturist of the Year

Simon Gourley was thrilled to recently receive a Hyundai Kona Elite as the premium prize for winning the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2019.

He will have full use of this cool Hyundai SUV for a year and can’t wait to drive it around Central Otago where he lives and works. Bevan Meiklejohn from the Central Otago Motor Group took the especially branded Kona Elite out to Domaine Thomson where Mr Gourley works and handed over the keys on behalf of Hyundai. The vineyard is situated just outside Cromwell overlooking Lake Dunstan surrounded by stunning, snow-capped mountains.

Last year’s national winner also came from Central Otago and Annabel Bulk from Felton Road has loved driving around in the Kona Elite she won last year. She has the car for another couple of weeks, so there will now be two Young Vit Konas driving around the region.

“I’m sure this will really spur on contestants for next year’s competition” says Nicky Grandorge, National Co-Ordinator. “It is such an amazing prize and the Central Otago wine industry is feeling pretty proud to have taken out the prestigious title two years in a row.” She says “We are extremely grateful to Hyundai for their continued support of this important competition which grows the future leaders of the NZ wine industry. This prize drives the contestants even harder, as they would all like to be the one driving off in a Hyundai Kona at the end of the competition.”

Simon Gourley became the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2019 on 29 August after winning the National Final, this year held in Hawke’s Bay.





