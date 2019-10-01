Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial workshops aiming to empower dairy farmers planned

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: Dairy Womens Network


Helping dairy farmers gain a better understanding of their farming business and strengthening the relationship with their accountant is the focus of 10 workshops throughout New Zealand being run by the Dairy Women’s Network with support from NZ CA and CRS Software.

“As a not for profit organisation we have a focus of supporting woman in dairying in New Zealand to be the best they can be both on and off farm,” Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“We are focused on delivering support and providing ongoing valuable insights into good business opportunities and best business practice for our members and these understanding your financial position practical workshops will empower our members to have better discussions with their bank.”

NZ CA is an association of 30 of New Zealand’s leading Independent Chartered Accounting firms that has a strong rural presence and good understanding of agribusiness while CRS Software builds farming specific financial software.

Alan Hay, Executive Officer of NZ CA said the four hour workshops are suited for anyone running a farming business wanting to better understand their financial position. “It’s so important farmers fully understand what the numbers mean and what effect their decisions are having on their financial future,” he said.

“The workshops will give those who attend a better understanding of their financial statements and the importance of getting their coding right. They’ll learn how to put together a cashflow budget using CRS accounting software and will have a much clearer understanding of what they should expect from working with their accountant.”

The first workshop is in Timaru on Wednesday the 9th of October followed by Winton 14th October, Greymouth 15th October, Palmerston North 29th October, Clinton 6th November, Carterton 18th November, Te Kuiti 26th November, Taupo 27th November, Culverden 3rd December and finally in Matamata 4th December.

