Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pask Winery launches a fresh look this Spring

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Pask Winery


Pask Winery has welcomed a new collection to its stable of wines, called the Instinct range.

The Instinct range is designed to be fresh & great tasting wines across a selection of popular New Zealand varieties. Sourcing vibrant parcels of fruit from New Zealand’s greatest wine regions to match their vision, the range includes Rose, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Merlot.

Why Instinct. We believe winemaking is more than a science, there is an intangible emotional element that goes into making a great wine exceptional. At Pask, we call this Instinct. Our winemakers draw from over 35 years’ experience to craft this unique range of deliciously fresh, full-flavoured wines sourced from New Zealand greatest wine regions. Trust your instincts and enjoy ours.

Paul Smith, Head Winemaker at Pask says, “It’s very fitting to be launching this collection in Spring. It’s vibrant, it’s fresh, it’s playful and most importantly – it’s delicious!”

The Instinct label was developed to reflect the changes in our winemaking team and deliver fresh, distinctly New Zealand flavours. Created to drink now, this new range of wines are ideal for those who seek excellent value and for everyday enjoyment.

Available in speciality wine stores and restaurants throughout the world, and directly through the winery cellar door, website.

About Pask
Pask Winery is a Hawke’s Bay wine producer and founding grower for the Gimblett Gravels region, best known for its estate-grown Bordeaux-varietal red wines, Chardonnay and Syrah.

With over 35 years in the business, every bottle of Pask wine embodies the decades of experience, an ethos of sustainability and care taken during every step of the winemaking process, elegantly expressing our unique terroir.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pask Winery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 