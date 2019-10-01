Pask Winery launches a fresh look this Spring



Pask Winery has welcomed a new collection to its stable of wines, called the Instinct range.

The Instinct range is designed to be fresh & great tasting wines across a selection of popular New Zealand varieties. Sourcing vibrant parcels of fruit from New Zealand’s greatest wine regions to match their vision, the range includes Rose, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Merlot.

Why Instinct. We believe winemaking is more than a science, there is an intangible emotional element that goes into making a great wine exceptional. At Pask, we call this Instinct. Our winemakers draw from over 35 years’ experience to craft this unique range of deliciously fresh, full-flavoured wines sourced from New Zealand greatest wine regions. Trust your instincts and enjoy ours.

Paul Smith, Head Winemaker at Pask says, “It’s very fitting to be launching this collection in Spring. It’s vibrant, it’s fresh, it’s playful and most importantly – it’s delicious!”

The Instinct label was developed to reflect the changes in our winemaking team and deliver fresh, distinctly New Zealand flavours. Created to drink now, this new range of wines are ideal for those who seek excellent value and for everyday enjoyment.

Available in speciality wine stores and restaurants throughout the world, and directly through the winery cellar door, website.

About Pask

Pask Winery is a Hawke’s Bay wine producer and founding grower for the Gimblett Gravels region, best known for its estate-grown Bordeaux-varietal red wines, Chardonnay and Syrah.

With over 35 years in the business, every bottle of Pask wine embodies the decades of experience, an ethos of sustainability and care taken during every step of the winemaking process, elegantly expressing our unique terroir.

© Scoop Media

