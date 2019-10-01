Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rally call for fintechs

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: Finnotec

The best and brightest fintech innovators and thought leaders will take to the stage of FINNOTEC 2019, the country’s foremost fintech conference.

FINNOTEC 2019, to be held at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel on Thursday 28 November, will bring together some of the top minds working in the financial technology, or fintech, space to debate and discuss how best to leverage emerging technologies for innovation within financial services.

Some of the speakers include keynote Neil Roberts, founder and joint CEO of Harmoney who are also the platinum sponsors for the event, Karen Silk acting GM of Westpac’s Experience Hub, product lead at Paymark Ella Obreja, Nick Houldsworth from Xero, Harmoney business intelligence manager Miles Davis among many others.

Up to 10 New Zealand fintech startups will also be invited to attend the event and showcase their businesses to more than 200 conference attendees for the purpose of funding, hiring talent, mentor support and feedback. The winning pitch also receives a prize from Xero as the sponsor of the segment. Interested startups should apply via the Finnotec website at www.finnotec.co.nz

Finnotec founder and organiser Binu Paul says the 2019 conference is shaping up to be the organisation’s best event to date, and comes at a critical time for the fintech sector in New Zealand.

“Fintech is one of the fastest growing sectors in New Zealand. The opportunities arising from advances in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital identity and open banking are unprecedented. But they also bring new challenges for financial services businesses,” Mr Paul says.

“The traditional view of how financial services operate, the nature of jobs in the sector, and how those businesses interact with customers are all about to be tested by advancing technology. Success in the future will come to those businesses which are able to make the most sense of these emerging trends.

“Events such as FINNOTEC allow those working in the sector to come together and learn from each other. That will be the way to move our whole sector to not just grow but thrive.”

Mr Paul says the event, now in its fourth year, would not be possible without the involvement of main sponsor Harmoney and other sponsors including Xero, Paymark, Westpac Ventures and the UK Department of International Trade.

Finnotec 2019
Where: The Pullman, cnr Waterloo Quadrant and Princes St, Auckland
When: Thursday, 28 November, 2019
Tickets and event information: www.finnotec.co.nz

