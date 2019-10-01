Broadband providers: who is the BEST?

Broadband providers. We know who is the biggest… but who is the BEST?

With over 100 broadband providers across New Zealand how do you differentiate which provider is the best? Well you won’t have to wait long to find out. The finalists for the 2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards have been announced today. The awards celebrate the very best of the broadband industry, recognising the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in the broadband sector.

Now in its third year, the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards continue to go from strength to strength. Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare says "We were delighted by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"

Male continues, "It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of finalists recognised and highlights what a great position connectivity in New Zealand is in. At NZ Compare we are passionate about helping our customers make a fully informed choice when choosing a broadband provider. And, with increasing competition and a greater diversity of products available, there can be more confusion than ever about which provider to choose. The awards play an important part in helping broadband customers recognise the best of the best."

Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband provider in 2019 - from large national players like 2degrees, Vodafone, Stuff Fibre, NOW, Orcon and Slingshot to specialist providers like Farmside, Network for Learning and Primo Wireless.

In closing, Male added, "The companies that enter the awards exemplify some great qualities and should be commended for their achievements. It’s brilliant to see such a great cross section of organisations shortlisted for the big night and congratulations to all the companies that entered and made the finals."

Winners of the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards 2019 will be announced at a gala awards event taking place at the Crowne Plaza, Auckland on Thursday November 7th 2019. The event is expected to sell out and tickets are available to purchase at https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/event/ticket/index

THE FINALISTS FOR THE BROADBAND COMPARE TUANZ AWARDS 2019

Best Fibre Broadband Provider

Trustpower Ltd

Orcon

NOW NZ

Stuff Fibre

2degrees New Zealand Limited

Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Power Compare

Trustpower Ltd

Orcon

NOW NZ

MegaTEL Vodafone

Best Customer Support - sponsored by Nodd

Farmside Ltd

Slingshot

Inspire Net Limited

NOW Broadband

Stuff Fibre

Best Service Provider under 10,000 customers

Kiwi Internet & IT

MegaTEL

Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Aurecon

Farmside Ltd

PrimoWireless

Wireless Dynamics

Inspire Net Limited

Best Broadband Innovation - sponsored by SLICE Digital

Devoli

Vocus

Stuff Fibre

Best Specialist Provider

Wireless Nation

Network for Learning

Orcon

MyRepublic

Best Large Service Provider over 10,000 customers - sponsored by realestate.co.nz

Network for Learning

NOW Broadband

2degrees New Zealand Limited

Stuff Fibre

Slingshot

Best Wireless Broadband Provider - sponsored by InternetNZ

Farmside Ltd

PrimoWireless

Inspire Net Limited

NZ Wholesaler of the Year - sponsored by BannerBuzz

Vocus

Enable Networks Limited

TUANZ NZ Broadband Provider of the Year 2019 - sponsored by TUANZ

Chosen from the winners of other categories and announced on the night

NZ Compare People's Choice Award 2019 - sponsored by NZ Compare

The broadband provider who is voted the best overall service provider in NZ by the PUBLIC.

