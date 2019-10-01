Broadband providers: who is the BEST?
Broadband providers. We know who is the biggest… but who is the BEST?
With over 100 broadband providers across New Zealand how do you differentiate which provider is the best? Well you won’t have to wait long to find out. The finalists for the 2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards have been announced today. The awards celebrate the very best of the broadband industry, recognising the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in the broadband sector.
Now in its third year, the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards continue to go from strength to strength. Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare says "We were delighted by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"
Male continues, "It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of finalists recognised and highlights what a great position connectivity in New Zealand is in. At NZ Compare we are passionate about helping our customers make a fully informed choice when choosing a broadband provider. And, with increasing competition and a greater diversity of products available, there can be more confusion than ever about which provider to choose. The awards play an important part in helping broadband customers recognise the best of the best."
Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband provider in 2019 - from large national players like 2degrees, Vodafone, Stuff Fibre, NOW, Orcon and Slingshot to specialist providers like Farmside, Network for Learning and Primo Wireless.
In closing, Male added, "The companies that enter the awards exemplify some great qualities and should be commended for their achievements. It’s brilliant to see such a great cross section of organisations shortlisted for the big night and congratulations to all the companies that entered and made the finals."
Winners of the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards 2019 will be announced at a gala awards event taking place at the Crowne Plaza, Auckland on Thursday November 7th 2019. The event is expected to sell out and tickets are available to purchase at https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/event/ticket/index
THE FINALISTS FOR THE BROADBAND COMPARE TUANZ AWARDS 2019
Best Fibre Broadband Provider
Trustpower Ltd
Orcon
NOW NZ
Stuff Fibre
2degrees New Zealand Limited
Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Power Compare
Trustpower Ltd
Orcon
NOW NZ
MegaTEL Vodafone
Best Customer Support - sponsored by Nodd
Farmside Ltd
Slingshot
Inspire Net Limited
NOW Broadband
Stuff Fibre
Best Service Provider under 10,000 customers
Kiwi Internet & IT
MegaTEL
Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Aurecon
Farmside Ltd
PrimoWireless
Wireless Dynamics
Inspire Net Limited
Best Broadband Innovation - sponsored by SLICE Digital
Devoli
Vocus
Stuff Fibre
Best Specialist Provider
Wireless Nation
Network for Learning
Orcon
MyRepublic
Best Large Service Provider over 10,000 customers - sponsored by realestate.co.nz
Network for Learning
NOW Broadband
2degrees New Zealand Limited
Stuff Fibre
Slingshot
Best Wireless Broadband Provider - sponsored by InternetNZ
Farmside Ltd
PrimoWireless
Inspire Net Limited
NZ Wholesaler of the Year - sponsored by BannerBuzz
Vocus
Enable Networks Limited
TUANZ NZ Broadband Provider of the Year 2019 - sponsored by TUANZ
Chosen from the winners of other categories and announced on the night
NZ Compare People's Choice Award 2019 - sponsored by NZ Compare
The broadband provider who is voted the best overall service provider in NZ by the PUBLIC.
