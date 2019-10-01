Nutanix Appoints New VP of Marketing for Asia Pacific, Japan

Jordan Reizes to lead continued expansion across the region

Nutanix, (NASDAQ: NTNX) has appointed Jordan Reizes as its new Vice President of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan. Based in Sydney, Reizes will be responsible for driving the enterprise cloud leader’s marketing strategy and sales support as the company continues its regional expansion.

Asia is a key market for Nutanix, and Reizes’ appointment is a clear signal of its continued expansion, growth and commitment to the region.

The role will see Reizes report to Nutanix Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Gibson, and lead the 30-strong marketing team across Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

In A/NZ, he will work closely with the Head of Marketing, Liselle Porfirio, and country Managing Director, Jamie Humphrey, to help drive demand for Nutanix solutions in key verticals such as financial services, manufacturing, utilities and government, as the country’s enterprises increasingly move to hybrid cloud.

With more than 20 years of senior marketing leadership roles, Reizes is suitably placed to help drive the enterprise cloud OS leader’s growth and ambitions in the region. He joins the company from Sitecore, where he was Senior Director APJ Field Marketing in a role that saw him rebuild and lead the field regional marketing organisation.

Prior to that he had four years at SimpliVity as Senior Director, APJ Field Marketing and Global Programmes, and seven years at EMC that saw him rise to lead the transformation of its Global Marketing Programs.

Nutanix, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan, Matt Young, said: “We are delighted to have secured a true regional leader of Jordan’s calibre. The explosion of data and the shift to cloud continues to create unprecedented opportunities for our customers and partners. Jordan’s leadership, experience and recognised expertise will be instrumental in helping Nutanix ensure they are able to capitalise on those opportunities.



“We have a fantastic story to tell, proven and pioneering technology to back it up, and one of the most dynamic marketing teams in the region to drive it homes.” said Reizes, speaking on his appointment. “There is a great deal of complexity and clutter facing businesses out there when it comes to their technology needs for the future. Nutanix is here to simplify their choices and help sustain their growth and profitability in a rapidly changing digital world.”

“Having our regional marketing lead, based in Sydney, is a clear sign of the importance Nutanix places on the Australia and New Zealand market, and is a real boost to the local team,” said Jamie Humphrey, Managing Director of Nutanix in Australia and New Zealand. “We’ll now be tapping into Jordan’s extensive expertise as we look to ensure our customers have the technologies they require to maintain their competitive advantage.”

Reizes appointment is part of an increased investment in Asia by Nutanix that includes a new flagship regional office in Singapore, a rapid and continuing expansion of the sales team, and a greater focus on larger enterprises. Nutanix also plans to move into its new Sydney located, A/NZ headquarters in late October.

