Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand bank cashes in on kiwi kids’ EXCITE-ing campaign

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: oOh Media

oOh!media Limited

ABN 69 602 195 380

1 October, 2019


ASB is set to get kiwi kids excited about saving once again, as it brings back its Clever Kash campaign across oOh!media’s fully interactive and measurable EXCITE panels, this time with an All Blacks twist in time for the Rugby World Cup.

The campaign, which was rolled out earlier this year across oOh!’s 15 fully interactive EXCITE and a further 65 retail and 161 Street furniture signs nationally, was created to promote ASB’s free and easy to use digital money box where parents can swipe virtual notes and coins into a child’s Clever Kash account via a mobile banking app.

The interactive game, developed by oOh! alongside media agency Carat and creative agency, True, presented kiwi kids with a series of questions and items and asked which item was a ‘need’ or a ‘want’.

oOh!media New Zealand Head of Sales, Ben Gibb, said given the outstanding results from the initial campaign. ASB were keen for a second instalment.

“This nationwide campaign really exemplified the perfect synergy between innovation and the scale of oOh!’s range of assets across its retail and street furniture network,” he said.

“The series of questions combined with an instructional video and details around where and how users could get their own Clever Kash meant the campaign proved to be hugely successful.”

Mr Gibb said EXCITE panels, which use power-packed technologies – including multi-touch screens, Kinect 2.0 gesture control, voice recognition, web-cam and 4G connection – not only offer a deep, immersive brand engagement like no other, they also offer brands fully measurable data on their campaign.

“The EXCITE experience offers detailed reporting capabilities on not only those who have interacted directly with the panels, but also all those who have walked past and looked at the panels, and the duration spent there,” he said.

The first instalment of the Clever Kash campaign delivered a number of powerful metrics, including:

- 51,880 total interactive sessions, with 22,263 of those being unique

- The average time user spent with the brand during the session was 96 seconds

- A campaign footfall of 1.39 million

- 913,734 people stopped to look at the panels for an average of 8.8 seconds

ASB Brand Manager, Bianca Osborne, said Clever Kash was the first interactive campaign the company has run with oOh! and the results have exceeded their expectations.

“The fun and interactive experience that the EXCITE panels offer really helped to start the conversation with parents and kids around money, which was one of our main goals,” she said.

“Not only were we able to start that conversation, the EXCITE campaign, along with other media channels has driven a substantial increase in our web traffic thanks to those wanting more information about the product offering, not to mention an impressive level of new sign-ups.”

-ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from oOh Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 