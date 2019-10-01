New Zealand bank cashes in on kiwi kids’ EXCITE-ing campaign

1 October, 2019



ASB is set to get kiwi kids excited about saving once again, as it brings back its Clever Kash campaign across oOh!media’s fully interactive and measurable EXCITE panels, this time with an All Blacks twist in time for the Rugby World Cup.

The campaign, which was rolled out earlier this year across oOh!’s 15 fully interactive EXCITE and a further 65 retail and 161 Street furniture signs nationally, was created to promote ASB’s free and easy to use digital money box where parents can swipe virtual notes and coins into a child’s Clever Kash account via a mobile banking app.

The interactive game, developed by oOh! alongside media agency Carat and creative agency, True, presented kiwi kids with a series of questions and items and asked which item was a ‘need’ or a ‘want’.

oOh!media New Zealand Head of Sales, Ben Gibb, said given the outstanding results from the initial campaign. ASB were keen for a second instalment.

“This nationwide campaign really exemplified the perfect synergy between innovation and the scale of oOh!’s range of assets across its retail and street furniture network,” he said.

“The series of questions combined with an instructional video and details around where and how users could get their own Clever Kash meant the campaign proved to be hugely successful.”

Mr Gibb said EXCITE panels, which use power-packed technologies – including multi-touch screens, Kinect 2.0 gesture control, voice recognition, web-cam and 4G connection – not only offer a deep, immersive brand engagement like no other, they also offer brands fully measurable data on their campaign.

“The EXCITE experience offers detailed reporting capabilities on not only those who have interacted directly with the panels, but also all those who have walked past and looked at the panels, and the duration spent there,” he said.

The first instalment of the Clever Kash campaign delivered a number of powerful metrics, including:

- 51,880 total interactive sessions, with 22,263 of those being unique

- The average time user spent with the brand during the session was 96 seconds

- A campaign footfall of 1.39 million

- 913,734 people stopped to look at the panels for an average of 8.8 seconds

ASB Brand Manager, Bianca Osborne, said Clever Kash was the first interactive campaign the company has run with oOh! and the results have exceeded their expectations.

“The fun and interactive experience that the EXCITE panels offer really helped to start the conversation with parents and kids around money, which was one of our main goals,” she said.

“Not only were we able to start that conversation, the EXCITE campaign, along with other media channels has driven a substantial increase in our web traffic thanks to those wanting more information about the product offering, not to mention an impressive level of new sign-ups.”

