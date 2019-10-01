Meet the Director – Rajesh Ghanshani

Meet the Director: Business Development for Indian Sub-Continent – Rajesh Ghanshani





[Auckland 1st October 2019] Instrumental in multiplying the business growth of STAAH in Indian subcontinent, Rajesh Ghanshani, is not only walking the talk of STAAH’s incredible growth story but is also driving relentlessly STAAH’s culture of innovation and passion for offering the best hospitality technology solutions.

Rajesh Ghanshani is the Director – Business Development for Indian sub-continent of STAAH, a specialist in delivering cloud-based travel and hospitality technology solutions. Rajesh oversees business development opportunities and operations, and works with the leadership team to develop and implement long-range goals and strategy for STAAH India.

Prior to STAAH, Rajesh served as the Managing Director of Topsons Blue Private limited, that has crafted the brand ‘Blue Tonic”. His zest for finesse and passion for fashion, helped him win multiple awards, thereby marking his leadership in the retail industry.

Interacting with customers and understanding business nuances comes naturally to me as I was born in a family of retailers,” says Rajesh. “When the opportunity to join STAAH came along, I decided to take the leap as I have always been passionate about travel and hospitality sector too. Joining STAAH is a progression in right direction.”

As a strategic and big-picture thinker, Rajesh’s broad array of executive leadership certifications, combined with extensive experience propels him to continue creating wealth for the organisation and the partners.

Rajesh has been a speaker on several forums. He has also been the honorary faculty at the biggest fashion management institution of India.

“We are extremely proud and happy about Rajesh being a part of our leadership team”, says Tarun Joukani, Director – STAAH. “Rajesh has been instrumental in doubling business in Indian subcontinent, and ensuring that STAAH continues to make a difference to the hospitality industry and provides value to the businesses that have partnered with STAAH technology to its optimum capacity”, adds Tarun.

STAAH currently serves 9000+ partner properties in more than 90 countries worldwide, and Rajesh will play a key role in meeting STAAH’s aggressive growth goals in India, along with building on the company’s outstanding reputation for cutting-edge technology and service.

“I am delighted to be a part of STAAH family and it is exciting to watch the company grow and evolve,” says Rajesh. “It’s especially rewarding to have a customer tell us what they need and be able to delight them with our products and solutions,” he adds.

Looking at ways to stretch the organisation, fine-tune strategies, and working with teams to foster innovation, Rajesh is championing his role of business development in Indian sub-continent. While music helps his motivational needs, time spent with family and friends bring him the most joy.

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 9,000 partner properties in more than 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.



