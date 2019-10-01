Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mt Ruapehu enticing new skiiers and promoting weekday skiing

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu


MT RUAPEHU, 1 OCTOBER 2019: Looking ahead to the 2020 ski season Mt Ruapehu is aiming to entice more people to give snow sports a go as well as encouraging skiiers to head up the mountain during the week to avoid the crowds.

The 2020 Earlybird Season Passes are now on sale and this year, skiers and riders have the choice of two options: a Mid-week Season Pass which is valid Monday – Fridays, allowing visitors to avoid the busy weekend traffic and enjoy uncrowded laps during the working week; and an Anytime Season Pass which can be used Monday – Friday during the winter operational season.

Every Season Pass also has the added benefit of four Buddy Passes which give a 50% discount off a full day lift pass and can be passed to friends and family.

Mt Ruapehu GM Sales & Marketing Michelle Caldwell says, ”Mt Ruapehu has two of New Zealand’s largest ski fields and we want people to come and give skiing a go. We know that a lot of people are introduced to snow sports by their friends and the Buddy Pass is a great offer to encourage this.”

Michelle adds that they’re also keen to remind skiiers that mid-week is the best time to ski. “Weekends will always be busier on the maunga, especially if it’s a beautiful day, so the new Midweek Pass is a great option to enjoy great skiing without the crowds.”

There is also an Anytime Pass that offers unlimited day skiing (9am -4pm) from Monday – Sunday throughout the whole winter. All season passes can be used at either Turoa or Whakapapa and also include night skiing at Whakapapa on Friday & Saturday nights (when available).

There’s plenty to see and do on Mt Ruapehu for both skiiers and sightseers with the new Sky Waka gondola going from the Top of the Bruce direct to Knoll Ridge café in as little as 6 minutes, and the visitor experience at Turoa about to be transformed with a $2 million upgrade of the iconic Giant chairlift.

“And the mountain also offers the longest ski season in New Zealand making Whakapapa and Turoa a great place to ski,” Michelle says.
There is also the added enticement of a prize draw for anyone who purchases as Season Pass in October. The prize is a trip for two to Panorama Mountain Resort in Canada, including return flights ex Auckland to Calgary, return airport transfers (Calgary to Panorama), 7-night’s accommodation in a 1-bedroom ski-in/ski-out apartment, lift tickets and ski/snowboard rentals.

Earlybird Season Pass prices start at $349 for an adult Midweek Pass and $449 for an adult Anytime Pass. Check the Mt Ruapehu website for pricing and to purchase.
mtruapehu.com

