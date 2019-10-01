Cheyne Chalmers joins Ryman Healthcare as COO

Cheyne Chalmers is joining Ryman Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer.

Cheyne is a leading healthcare executive in Melbourne, where she is currently Executive Director of Residential and Support Services, Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Monash Health.

Monash Health is the biggest public healthcare provider in Victoria with 18,000 staff, including more than 8,000 nurses, across 40 locations.

She is also an Adjunct Professor at Deakin University, the largest provider of nursing graduates in Victoria.

Cheyne trained as a nurse in New Zealand and worked in respiratory and palliative care before moving into health management in the 1990s.

She built a successful career in New Zealand, holding senior roles in public health, and was the nurse lead on various significant healthcare initiatives such as the National Medication Safety Committee.

Shortly after arriving in Victoria she developed a strong reputation, and during her 10 years in Victoria has been influential at a state and national level.

This includes being a Nurse leader on the Commonwealth review, and introducing a Clinical Governance Framework, now embedded in the Australian National Standards.

She sits on the Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association Board of Directors and was the past Chair of the Nursing and Midwifery Ministerial Advisory Group in Victoria.

She will take over as Chief Operations Officer at Ryman Healthcare in January 2020, assuming responsibility for the clinical care and overall wellbeing of Ryman’s 11,200 residents.

“I always said I’d only come home for an amazing job, and this is an amazing job – I feel humbled and privileged to be working for Ryman Healthcare,’’ Cheyne said.

“It may sound trite but working in healthcare is about making a difference. It’s about making sure that people can have the best life they can possibly have while they are in your care. And for staff, who spend most of their day at work, it is about making sure they can have the best experience possible while they are there.’’

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said Cheyne was an experienced healthcare leader in New Zealand and Australia and will be based in Christchurch.

“Cheyne’s been involved in innovation and research and brings a wealth of experience to the role. I believe that her values align closely with ours in providing care and leading people and we are excited to welcome Cheyne to the team.’’

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 36 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 11,200 residents, and the company employs over 5,500 staff.





