Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cheyne Chalmers joins Ryman Healthcare as COO

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Cheyne Chalmers joins Ryman Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer

Cheyne Chalmers is joining Ryman Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer.

Cheyne is a leading healthcare executive in Melbourne, where she is currently Executive Director of Residential and Support Services, Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Monash Health.

Monash Health is the biggest public healthcare provider in Victoria with 18,000 staff, including more than 8,000 nurses, across 40 locations.

She is also an Adjunct Professor at Deakin University, the largest provider of nursing graduates in Victoria.

Cheyne trained as a nurse in New Zealand and worked in respiratory and palliative care before moving into health management in the 1990s.

She built a successful career in New Zealand, holding senior roles in public health, and was the nurse lead on various significant healthcare initiatives such as the National Medication Safety Committee.

Shortly after arriving in Victoria she developed a strong reputation, and during her 10 years in Victoria has been influential at a state and national level.

This includes being a Nurse leader on the Commonwealth review, and introducing a Clinical Governance Framework, now embedded in the Australian National Standards.

She sits on the Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association Board of Directors and was the past Chair of the Nursing and Midwifery Ministerial Advisory Group in Victoria.

She will take over as Chief Operations Officer at Ryman Healthcare in January 2020, assuming responsibility for the clinical care and overall wellbeing of Ryman’s 11,200 residents.

“I always said I’d only come home for an amazing job, and this is an amazing job – I feel humbled and privileged to be working for Ryman Healthcare,’’ Cheyne said.

“It may sound trite but working in healthcare is about making a difference. It’s about making sure that people can have the best life they can possibly have while they are in your care. And for staff, who spend most of their day at work, it is about making sure they can have the best experience possible while they are there.’’

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said Cheyne was an experienced healthcare leader in New Zealand and Australia and will be based in Christchurch.

“Cheyne’s been involved in innovation and research and brings a wealth of experience to the role. I believe that her values align closely with ours in providing care and leading people and we are excited to welcome Cheyne to the team.’’

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 36 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 11,200 residents, and the company employs over 5,500 staff.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 