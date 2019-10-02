Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mars’ move unavoidable blow, says Business Central

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 9:02 am
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

The announcement that Mars Petcare is moving its Whanganui operation to Thailand at the end of next year is an unavoidable blow for its 152 staff and for employment in the city, says Business Central.

"It’s a great shame, because Mars has been a wonderful employer in Whanganui for 26 years," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"I know this decision has been taken reluctantly after some tough challenges in recent years and the need for them to find the scale they need closer to their growing markets in the Asia Pacific region.

"The main thing now is the company has said it will take care of its staff, ensuring they get their full redundancy entitlements and compensation, and will offer retraining, outplacement assistance and counselling.

"It’s also helpful that they have signalled this more than 12 months out, giving staff, some of whom have been with them the whole time, time to adjust.

"This is a great example of how companies should operate when forced to make such decisions, and Business Central will make sure they and their staff have the necessary support to make the transition as painless as possible.

"Whanganui is a great place for business and we will continue to back the city when opportunities arise."


