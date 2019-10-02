Champion Freight announcing consolidation



Champion Freight (N.Z.) Limited, a 100% New Zealand owned and operated freight forwarder with headquarters in Christchurch, is pleased to announce the consolidation of its warehousing and distribution business, Champion Distribution, under one full-service logistics company, effective 1st October 2019.

Trading as Champion Freight, the new company will streamline end-to-end provisioning, combining two highly complementary businesses into one brand to accelerate and improve service capabilities.

Murray Gain, the CEO and founder of Champion Freight says the merger "enhances the company's position as a leading full-service logistics provider in New Zealand, offering a number of meaningful synergies that reinforces our commitment to quality and service."

"Champion Distribution has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years, expanding operations with customs and MPI approved transitional facilities in Christchurch and Auckland in excess of 8,500m² and 3,300m² respectively."

"The consolidation of the business combines the success of our warehousing and distribution capabilities under one trusted name and comprehensive supply chain solution."

"With over 20 years' experience servicing local importers and exporters, Champion Freight is well positioned to become the logistics provider of choice for big box distributors throughout New Zealand. Our facilities are strategically located to support regional growth and are considered optimal gateways to the North and South Island."



