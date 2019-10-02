Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Destination Queenstown Board members and Chair confirmed

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown


Queenstown, New Zealand (2 October, 2019) Two new members were elected to the Destination Queenstown Board at its Annual General Meeting on 25 September.

There were two Board positions up for re-election in FY19/20, the Activities sector position, and one of the two Accommodation positions.

Richard Thomas, who is a Board director of Skyline Enterprises, was elected to the Activities position.

Jim Moore, who is general manager of Novotel Queenstown, was elected to the Accommodation position.

The DQ Board also has the ability to co-opt two board members under the Destination Queenstown Rules and did so at its first Board meeting this week.

The DQ Board has co-opted Ann Lockhart for a second year. The Board has also co-opted Jolanda Cave, general manager jet boat operations for Ngai Tahu Tourism, to the second available co-opt position. Jolanda was a nominee for the Activities sector in this year's election, and brings extensive experience in the tourism sector to the DQ Board table.

At the same meeting of the DQ Board, Richard Thomas was elected Board Chair.

