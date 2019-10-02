Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The World Needs a Day of the Dead Emoji

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: Cartel Food

The World Needs a Day of the Dead Emoji Says NZ Mexican Food Company…

And We’re the Ones to Give It to Them

New Zealand owned Mexican food brand, Cartel Food Co., is rallying for support of the world’s first Day of the Dead emoji, ahead of the annual holiday on 1 and 2 November. Co-founders, Melissa and Jason Phillips, will be submitting a proposal to Unicode Consortium, the governing body that oversees emoji development, urging them to add a Day of the Dead emoji to the international emoji keyboard.

Currently, holiday emojis are restricted to just a couple of mainstream festivities, such as Halloween and Christmas, but Cartel Food Co. argues that this means other cultures and celebrations are missing out.

Also referred to as Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead is celebrated by thousands of people throughout Mexico and the rest of the world. Family and friends gather to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and to help support their spiritual journey.

“We have always loved Mexico’s colourful celebrations and family traditions, including Day of the Dead. Everything is so incredibly rich and vibrant from the music, tastes and spices, to the decorations, clothing and other visual prompts,” explains Melissa.

“It is one of the many reasons we were drawn to Mexican cuisine in the first place. It also inspired our logo, a sugar skull, which symbolises a celebration of life and is very closely associated with the Day of the Dead festivities.”

Cartel Food Co. has launched a campaign via Change.org to drum up support for the new emoji. Signatures, media coverage and social media conversations will be used as evidence in the petition to Unicode.

“Emojis have changed the way that we communicate,” says Jason. “We use them to express our emotions and to celebrate milestones, whether it’s through our phones, email or social media. Holidays and festivities are a hugely important part of life for many cultures throughout the world and we would love to see a more diverse range of emojis to reflect that.”

Cartel Food Co. is organising a competition via Facebook and Instagram, which will encourage the public, both from New Zealand and overseas, to submit their own ideas for the Day of the Dead emoji. A winner will be chosen at the end of November, with their design being the one that is included in the Cartel Food Co.’s petition to Unicode.

“One of the most iconic and colourful items during the Day of the Dead festivities is the sugar skull, or calavera, so we’re expecting to see a lot of variations on that design,” says Melissa.

“Unlike the skulls you see at Halloween, these are happy, colourful and smiling. The skulls are meant to capture the joy and reflect the happy memories associated with lost loved ones. They’re often customised with feathers, glitter, hats, or other objects to make them even more personal.”

Cartel Food Co. is encouraging other Mexican brands from New Zealand and the rest of the world to get involved. They will be using the hashtag #DayoftheDeadEmoji to help spread the word.

“It would be fantastic if we could all come together to make this happen,” smiles Melissa.

Cartel Food Co. produces New Zealand’s only frozen burrito. The burritos are deliciously authentic. They are handmade, hand rolled and use only the highest quality ingredients.

There are currently five burritos in the Cartel Food Co. range: Poblano Chilli Pulled Pork, Smokey Chipotle Chilli Shredded Beef, Chilli & Lime Shredded Chicken, Beans & Cheese and their 100% vegan burrito, Black Bean, Roasted Corn and Chilli Lime Tofu.

For more information on Cartel Food Co., the people and the products, visit cartelfood.com, or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

-Ends-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cartel Food on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 