Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Audience Metrics Without Smoke And Mirrors

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: Lumo Digital Outdoor

2nd October, 2019



Today, LUMO releases it's inaugural Real-Time Traffic Insights report; setting a new benchmark for out-of-home audience reporting. LUMO will be releasing quarterly reports off the back of it's partnership with USA-based AdMobilize. The reports reveal Real-Time traffic volume, trends, patterns, and insights unlike any other media operator. These provide advertisers with an honest and independent view of LUMO's audience - something that has become a critical component of the future for confidence in the OOH industry.

"The release of this inaugural quarterly report is a tangible signal to our clients that we are serious when it comes to truth metrics and we will work collaboratively with the wider OOH industry players to help establish new standards and develop a plan to advocate for DOOH as a distinct media channel in its own right. Ultimately though, this report combines fresh thinking with innovative technology to create truthful insights," claims Phil Clemas CEO & Co-Founder of LUMO.

It has been almost three years since LUMO started collecting, analysing, training and improving the accuracy and stability of this leading-edge technology which is licensed from AdMobilize. Data has been compiled by location, in real-time that produces the most accurate, current and transparent truth metrics for each of LUMO's digital screens.

“Today, “truth metrics” is feasible at scale. Brands and agencies are slowly realising and demanding ground-truth results for their OOH ad spend. Avant-guard operators are converting and enabling their networks to anonymously and granularly quantify ad engagement in the physical world. The traditional legacy-type operators are feeling the pressure, which will ultimately force them to change and evolve into operating with full transparency."

"Meanwhile, more agile and newer billboard operators like LUMO are embracing these new technologies at an exponential pace, enabling them to capture market share while providing their clients with the new normal where opportunity to see and who actually saw my ads is measured with near perfect accuracy.” states Rodolfo Saccoman CEO & Co-Founder of AdMobilize.

Measurement of actual traffic volumes forms the foundation of LUMO's audience analytics, with the next phase of development to include vehicle type, make, model and age from February 2020.

LUMO has made transparency a top priority with a number of initiatives being released over the last year, including: drone video footage of each digital screen, client log-in access to their Livestreaming HD camera network to see campaigns displaying in real-time and their independent campaign display reports prepared by tech firm Seedooh.

View the LUMO Real-Time Traffic Report

About LUMO

LUMO Digital Outdoor is New Zealand’s only national pure-play digital out-of-home advertising company. Created to offer clients a single focus on all things digital outdoor, LUMO's emphasis on high-resolution large format LED billboards, premium inner-city locations and leading-edge smart software technologies gives advertisers the edge.

Founded by New Zealand media industry stalwarts Kent Harrison and Phil Clemas in 2016, LUMO is fast becoming the most influential digital outdoor specialist in the country with premium LED screens operating across Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, all under-pinned by a technology infrastructure that guarantees a new standard in operational transparency and audience accountability like no other.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lumo Digital Outdoor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 