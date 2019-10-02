Record cruise season forecast for 2019/2020

Wednesday 2 October 2019

The first week of October marks the beginning of a record breaking summer cruise season, according to the New Zealand Cruise Association.

While cruise ships sail from New Zealand ports every month of the year, the first week of October - when the Maasdam and Majestic Princess arrive in Fiordland - marks the beginning of a season which will see more port visits and passengers than ever before.

New Zealand ports and regions expect to welcome 1071 port calls and 370,000 cruise passengers during 2019/2020.

Information from Stats NZ shows the cruise sector spend was worth almost $570 million to the New Zealand tourism economy last season, a 28% increase on the previous year.

New Zealand Cruise Association Chief Executive Officer, Kevin O’Sullivan, is forecasting a further increase in value this season based on the increasing port calls and passenger numbers.

“Despite a general softening across the industry, growth is still strong across the cruise sector,” says Mr O’Sullivan.

“It’s fantastic to have the data proving the strength and positive economic impact of the New Zealand cruise sector, and to see further growth ahead is reassuring.”

For details on cruise ship movements, check out the New Zealand Cruise Association website.

About New Zealand Cruise Association

The New Zealand Cruise Association (formerly Cruise New Zealand) is the industry association of New Zealand’s cruise sector. The New Zealand Cruise Association represents more than 100 members and is the industry voice of cruise in the region. The New Zealand Cruise Association has been the driving force in attracting cruise lines to New Zealand since 1994, and has played a major part in building New Zealand’s world-renowned reputation as a cruise-friendly destination.



