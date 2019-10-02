Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record cruise season forecast for 2019/2020

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: NZ Cruise Association

Wednesday 2 October 2019

The first week of October marks the beginning of a record breaking summer cruise season, according to the New Zealand Cruise Association.

While cruise ships sail from New Zealand ports every month of the year, the first week of October - when the Maasdam and Majestic Princess arrive in Fiordland - marks the beginning of a season which will see more port visits and passengers than ever before.

New Zealand ports and regions expect to welcome 1071 port calls and 370,000 cruise passengers during 2019/2020.

Information from Stats NZ shows the cruise sector spend was worth almost $570 million to the New Zealand tourism economy last season, a 28% increase on the previous year.

New Zealand Cruise Association Chief Executive Officer, Kevin O’Sullivan, is forecasting a further increase in value this season based on the increasing port calls and passenger numbers.

“Despite a general softening across the industry, growth is still strong across the cruise sector,” says Mr O’Sullivan.

“It’s fantastic to have the data proving the strength and positive economic impact of the New Zealand cruise sector, and to see further growth ahead is reassuring.”

For details on cruise ship movements, check out the New Zealand Cruise Association website.

About New Zealand Cruise Association

The New Zealand Cruise Association (formerly Cruise New Zealand) is the industry association of New Zealand’s cruise sector. The New Zealand Cruise Association represents more than 100 members and is the industry voice of cruise in the region. The New Zealand Cruise Association has been the driving force in attracting cruise lines to New Zealand since 1994, and has played a major part in building New Zealand’s world-renowned reputation as a cruise-friendly destination.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Cruise Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 