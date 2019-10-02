Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy product prices edge higher; whole milk powder eases

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 11:11 am
Article: BusinessDesk

Dairy product prices eked out a gain at the Global Dairy Trade auction, rising for the third time in the past ten auctions, as a decline in whole milk powder limited gains.

The GDT price index rose 0.2 percent from the previous auction two weeks ago. The average price was US$3,306 a tonne, compared with US$3,303 a tonne two weeks ago. Some 38,716 tonnes of product was sold, down from 37,345 tonnes two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder slipped 0.2 percent to US$3,141 a tonne.

“Softer prices were likely linked to a lift in volumes sold at this event, compared with the previous event with less volumes being sold into North Asia,” NZX dairy analyst Robert Gibson said in a note.

At the latest GDT auction, butter milk powder jumped 6.7 percent to US$2,670 a tonne.

Skim milk powder climbed 2.7 percent to US$2,674 a tonne. “The lift in price occurred despite an increase in volumes sold, and is likely a reflection of stronger demand from Asian markets,” according to Gibson. “Prices lifted for all delivery dates from November to March, with stronger price increases occurring for February and March.”

Lactose gained 1.8 percent to US$784 a tonne, while rennet casein added 0.7 percent to US$6,683 a tonne.

Anhydrous milk fat was steady at US$4,997 a tonne.

Butter slipped 0.2 percent to US$4,125 a tonne, while cheddar declined 0.7 percent to US$3,717 a tonne.

For sweet whey powder, no product was offered or sold, or no price was published for the last event, or on both of the two previous events.

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 62.44 US cents at 8am in Wellington.

There were 131 winning bidders out of 184 participating at the 16-round auction. The number of registered bidders was 504, up from 501 at the previous auction.

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 