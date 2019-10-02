Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi launches the Boomi Molecule

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Boomi launches the Boomi Molecule, the first ever AWS Quick Start(s) that enables iPaaS for Amazon Web Services

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, today announced the launch of the Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start. The Boomi Molecule is the first AWS Quick Start(s) that enables an Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) for Amazon Web Services (AWS). It provides customers the ability to configure and run a Boomi Molecule on AWS at the click of a button, implementing specific AWS best practices for security and high availability.

Customers can drastically reduce the amount of time it takes for them to deploy a Boomi Molecule into their AWS environment using the Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start. The Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start can reduce hundreds of manual procedures into just a few steps, so customers can build a Boomi Molecule production environment quickly and can start using it immediately.

The Boomi Molecule AWS Quick Start includes a reference architecture, as well as a deployment guide, providing easy to understand instructions on how to deploy a fully functioning Boomi Molecule cluster on AWS in less than 30 minutes.

Boomi's low code iPaaS is designed to enable easy application and data integration for AWS customers seeking to connect, migrate, manage, and govern data across their hybrid, SaaS, and AWS applications, reducing time to configure and deploy cloud operations. The Boomi Molecule is a single-tenant, clustered runtime that runs separate from the platform and allows multiple processes to run concurrently.

“At Boomi, we are constantly working to deliver on our goal for ultimate customer satisfaction, which is already high, and at the same time seeking to ensure accelerated business outcomes for our customers,” said Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer at Boomi. “With the Boomi Molecule on AWS Quick Start, customers can drastically reduce their time to deploy and, as a result, their time-to-value, while benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of Boomi products.”

For more information about the Boomi Molecule on the AWS Cloud Quick Start, visit https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/dell-boomi-molecule

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organisations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 