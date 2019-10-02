Register for New Zealand’s Only Bus Conference 8-10 October

2 October 2019



This month, leading figures from New Zealand’s major bus, coach and tour operators will flock to Manukau’s Vodafone Events Centre for the annual BCA conference – the only event in New Zealand to focus solely on the bus and coach industry.

This year’s conference theme is ‘The Evolution of Transport’ and will be opened by the Associate Minister of Transport, Hon. Julie Anne Genter. The packed program includes changing employment demographics, an interactive panel on the future of industrial relations with the Council of Trade Unions (CTU), Business NZ, our Australian counterparts and Lane Neave Lawyers. Presentations from Auckland Transport, the Ministry of Education, and NZ Transport Agency leaders will flesh out more of the government’s visions for industry, with plenty of time for questions!

Implementing fully-electric buses, e-scooters, ride-sharing, an exciting technical stream for workshop staff and an inspirational session from Sir Ian Ferguson.

Confirmed speakers at the year’s conference include:

• Shane Ellison – Chief Executive, Auckland Transport

• Ian Ferguson MBE – New Zealand Olympian

• Peter Mersi – Chief Executive Ministry of Transport

• Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Massey University

• Nick Tuffley - Chief Economist, ASB Bank

• Richard Wagstaff – President, CTU

This is a must-attend event for anyone involved – or wanting to be involved – in the bus industry. Registrations are closing soon - anyone wishing to attend the Conference can do so by following the instructions online at : https://www.busandcoach.co.nz/events-information/bca-annual-conference



