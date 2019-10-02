Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Register for New Zealand’s Only Bus Conference 8-10 October

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

2 October 2019


Register for New Zealand’s Only Bus Conference 8-10 October 2019

This month, leading figures from New Zealand’s major bus, coach and tour operators will flock to Manukau’s Vodafone Events Centre for the annual BCA conference – the only event in New Zealand to focus solely on the bus and coach industry.

This year’s conference theme is ‘The Evolution of Transport’ and will be opened by the Associate Minister of Transport, Hon. Julie Anne Genter. The packed program includes changing employment demographics, an interactive panel on the future of industrial relations with the Council of Trade Unions (CTU), Business NZ, our Australian counterparts and Lane Neave Lawyers. Presentations from Auckland Transport, the Ministry of Education, and NZ Transport Agency leaders will flesh out more of the government’s visions for industry, with plenty of time for questions!

Implementing fully-electric buses, e-scooters, ride-sharing, an exciting technical stream for workshop staff and an inspirational session from Sir Ian Ferguson.

Confirmed speakers at the year’s conference include:

• Shane Ellison – Chief Executive, Auckland Transport

• Ian Ferguson MBE – New Zealand Olympian

• Peter Mersi – Chief Executive Ministry of Transport

• Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Massey University

• Nick Tuffley - Chief Economist, ASB Bank

• Richard Wagstaff – President, CTU

This is a must-attend event for anyone involved – or wanting to be involved – in the bus industry. Registrations are closing soon - anyone wishing to attend the Conference can do so by following the instructions online at : https://www.busandcoach.co.nz/events-information/bca-annual-conference


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 