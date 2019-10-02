Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metals MECA settles

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:03 pm
Press Release: E Tu

E tū’s flagship employment agreement for manufacturing, the Metals and Manufacturing Multi-Employer Collective Agreement, has been settled.

The Agreement, or Metals as it is known, is E tū’s oldest and biggest manufacturing industry agreement and provides a guide for all pay deals across the manufacturing sector.

The one-year settlement includes pay rises of between 3 percent and 3.7 percent and retains a margin of 50 cents above the minimum adult wage for the lowest printed pay rates in the document.

Members also secured an enhanced redundancy provision for workers with between six and 12-months service.

“As with many other renewals of collective agreements around the country at the moment, this agreement had to take into account two increases in the minimum wage, and at the same time, to maintain the relativities with wages across the industry,” says E tū advocate, George Hollinsworth.

“The settlement does this and we think the pay deal we’ve reached is a good one.”


© Scoop Media

Find more from E Tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 