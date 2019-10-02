Engineering New Zealand welcomes Court of Appeal decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal.

“We restarted our complaints process after the High Court decision in December, ahead of the outcome of this appeal. We can now continue that process.

“It’s really important this a fair, robust and transparent process that determines whether there are professional disciplinary issues.

“The investigation into the complaint about Dr Reay is currently at the Investigating Committee stage. The role of the Investigating Committee is to determine whether there’s a matter to answer.

“If the complaint then proceeds to a Disciplinary Committee, this hearing would be open to the public.”





