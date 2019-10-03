Avast delivers enterprise-class network Security

October 1, 2019 - Avast (LSE:AVST), a leader in digital security products for business and consumers, today announced the launch of Avast Business Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) to its channel partners. The cloud-based solution offers a global network of always-on security gateways designed to eliminate the many gaps in protection caused by legacy systems, on-premise security hardware, and Unified Threat Management (UTM) appliances.

Avast Business SIG replaces traditional security appliances by delivering powerful, cloud-based protection capabilities as a simple-to-consume subscription service, breaking new ground in delivering enterprise-class security to SMBs. Now, those same network security services such as in-line inspection of all web and internet traffic, firewall, and sandboxing capabilities with full SSL/TLS inspection can be administered quickly and easily through a simple management platform by SMBs or their supporting managed security service provider (MSSP).

“As small to midsize businesses move to the cloud, legacy on-premise security appliances are increasingly obsolete,” said Chad Strader, Founder and CEO of Kappa Computer Systems. “Avast Business has a cloud-first security offering for MSSPs that delivers enterprise-class protection via a simple-to-manage cloud platform. Avast Business Secure Internet Gateway makes it easy for us to set up remote offices for our customers and ensure their workers can safely connect to company networks and work securely from any location.”

Full Threat Protection

Avast Business SIG delivers full threat protection from malicious web content, advanced threats, phishing, malicious URLs, botnets, and more. Powered by one of the world’s largest threat intelligence networks, Avast Business SIG is a network security solution that can perform high-speed analysis of all internet traffic including hard-to-inspect encrypted traffic (SSL/TLS). Additionally, Avast Business SIG can block packets that cannot be decrypted and further inspect them in a secure sandbox.

Flexibility and ease of management

The solution is delivered through a single security platform where all security rules, content filters, policies, and configurations can be managed from a single view. No additional management platforms need to be installed or licensed regardless of the number of locations or users.

With a mobile, global workforce in mind, SIG provides complete protection for all users wherever they are, with always-on cloud-based internet security. Best of all, there is no hardware required, so SMBs and MSSPs can focus on their business, not on managing security appliances.

Greater control

Avast SIG gives businesses granular control over what their employees can access, allowing them to monitor and control access to content and cloud applications by location, user, group, and time. The solution also allows businesses to put limitations on unsanctioned devices or applications running on the network. This even extends to file type control and granular outbound rules that control access across applications, ports, protocols, network services, and IP addresses.

These features are underpinned with in-line antivirus, anti-spyware and anti-malware security, using signatures from over 60 threat intelligence sources, processes more than 65 billion transactions per day, and pushes out 125,000 updates daily to over 127 data centers.

Delivered through the Avast Business CloudCare platform, there’s no expensive hardware to buy, deploy, or manage. The cloud-based nature of the solution means businesses can easily scale capacity requirements without additional hardware or bandwidth limitations. When expanding to new offices, simply create a new location, assign rules, direct the traffic, and the network remains secure. Even with a large remote or mobile workforce, you can simply install an app compatible with all operating systems.

Vita Santrucek, General Manager, Avast Business, said: “We believe this is the first time that small and midsize businesses have ever had access to an enterprise-grade security network that fits their budget. It solves a real need in the marketplace to deliver a service that MSPs and MSSPs can offer without the headaches and extensive security limitations of on-premise appliances.”

About Avast Business:

Avast Business, www.avast.com/business, part of Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in cybersecurity products with over 400 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and IT service providers. The Avast Business security portfolio makes it easy and affordable to secure, manage, and monitor complex networks. The result is superior protection that businesses can count on. Backed by Avast’s immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. For more information about our managed services and cybersecurity solutions, visit www.avast.com/business.



