Innovative Grow Lights Hit the Market

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Herbal House


One leading New Zealand hydroponic store has vowed to take care of the problems plaguing the grow light market.

Grow lights are a must-have accessory for any hydroponic setup, but a host of problems have been plaguing users for decades. Traditional grow lights, while they tick all the boxes for illumination, miss the mark for affordability, heat, and functionality. Leading New Zealand hydroponic store Herbal House aims to change all that with their 4Season LED grow lights.

Utilising the latest and greatest grow light technology, their full range of lighting solves expensive running costs, excessive and uncontrollable heat, and the tricky problem of bulb and ballast replacement.

Herbal House spokesperson Matt Monk says their 4Season range, which is designed and manufactured in house, is proving to be popular with new purchasers.

“We always hear about how expensive the power bills are of our New Zealand growers. They are also dealing with excessive heat from their traditional grow lights and huge risks for plant loss when those bulbs blow without warning. We believe 4Season LED grow lights put a stop to many of these problems.”

Matt says that Herbal House’s 4Season grow lights boast advanced white light that promotes true full spectrum, which is necessary for plant health. This technology, coupled with a two-year parts warranty, offers the user peace of mind that these lights mean business.

“We believe in our range, trust it, and know our consumers will notice the difference too. Even in lifespan alone, our LED grow lights are leagues ahead of many traditional grow lights.”

If you would like to know more about 4Season LED grow lights, get in touch today. Email matt@herbals.co.nz, phone 0508 254 258, visit www.herbals.co.nz, or visit the showroom at Waipareira Avenue in Henderson, Auckland.

About Herbal House

Herbal House is a New Zealand hydroponic store that offers a full range of indoor growing equipment. They provide free delivery throughout New Zealand, as well as a showroom in Henderson, Auckland, for customers to view and buy LED grow lights, grow kits, grow tents, fans, filters, plant nutrients, accessories, and more.

