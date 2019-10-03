Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Genoapay announces 26 new partnerships

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: Genoapay

3 October 2019
Genoapay announces 26 new partnerships enabling New Zealand customers to make purchases over 10 payments

Latitude Financial today announced that it is partnering with 26 new merchants to offer Genoapay, Latitude’s digital payments platform in New Zealand which enables customers to make purchases over 10 weekly payments with no interest.

The new partners include New Zealand’s leading toy distributor Toys.co.nz and major retailers Big Save Furniture, Shoe Connection and catch.co.nz. Customers will be able to use Genoapay to make purchases online or in-store at any of the 26 new partners’ physical outlets across New Zealand.

Developed in New Zealand, Genoapay has enjoyed rapid growth since it launched in August 2016 and was acquired by Latitude in December 2018. It successfully launched in Australia last month as LatitudePay.
Genoapay helps customers pay for purchases over 10 weekly payments with no interest or account fees. More than 3,000 New Zealanders are signing up to Genoapay every week to shop at over 2,700 businesses, including some of the biggest brands in New Zealand such as Harvey Norman.
Genoapay founder and Latitude General Manager Buy Now Pay Later Shaun Quincey said that the popularity of payments solutions like Genoapay among consumers is showing no sign of slowing down.
“It’s not just a win for the consumer – we’ve seen some New Zealand merchants experience 40 per cent growth since adopting Genoapay, from small beauty salons right through to nationwide retailers like Harvey Norman”.
Latitude MD and CEO Ahmed Fahour said the new partnerships meant Genoapay now reached tens of thousands more customers in New Zealand across a wide range of retail segments.

“We are thrilled with the momentum that Genoapay is gaining with merchants and their customers, who are attracted to the flexibility of paying for their purchases over 10 equal payments, with no interest,” he said.

“For many of our partners, Genoapay is a natural extension of what we already provide with interest-free instalment options for larger purchases over $1000. Genoapay offers merchants some of the lowest merchant fees in the market, as part of our commitment to helping them grow their businesses.”

Creating a Genoapay account at www.genoapay.com, or through the online stores of partners, takes just 90 seconds and customers can get instant approval for spending amounts of between $150 and $1000.
Once signed-up, New Zealanders can shop on their mobiles or in-store using Genoapay and pay for purchases over 10 weekly payments, with no interest.
Every consumer undergoes a credit and ID check as part of Latitude’s ongoing commitment to acting responsibly.
Genoapay extends Latitude's highly successful payments and instalments platform, which for more than 30 years has helped customers pay for larger purchases with interest free instalments.

Shoppers using Genoapay face no fees or charges when they pay on time. A late fee of $10 is charged for missed payments, capped at $10 for balances less than $50, or $50 for larger balances.
Latitude Financial is a leading digital payments, instalments and lending business with 2.6 million customer accounts and over 1,950 merchant partners that operate more than 9,000 online and physical outlets across New Zealand and Australia.

The new Genoapay partners include:

• Big Save Ltd
Catch.co.nz
Toys.co.nz
Shoe Co Limited
YOLO Beautique
• Bedpost Dunedin
Turangi Computer and Mobile Repairs
Yumyumkids Ltd
APAC Health & Medical NZ LTD
Te Kauwhata Dental LTD
• Hibiscus Coast Panel Beaters
Evolution Hairdressers
Into Blinds
The Guest Room
• About Body
The Little Red Fox Ltd
Just Laptops Ltd
Emma's at Oxford
La Belle Vous Beauty Therapy
• LW Creative
Barefoot Beauty
Kalon Beauty & Spa
Polly's Patchwork
Total Image Beauty Therapy Clinic
AR Dental Limited
Piwari Collections


ENDS

