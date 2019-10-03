Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inland Revenue urges overseas businesses to register for GST

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

Inland Revenue urges overseas businesses to register for GST

Overseas businesses selling goods valued at a thousand dollars or less to New Zealand consumers are urged to register for GST ahead of a 1 December deadline.

The Government is introducing an offshore supplier registration system that requires overseas businesses to collect GST on low-value goods sold to New Zealand consumers at the point of sale. These businesses may need to register for, collect and return GST of 15% from 1 December this year.

Inland Revenue spokesperson Nick Bradley says New Zealand retailers already include GST in the price of their goods, collect this GST, and pay it to IR.

“Right now, GST isn’t collected on all goods purchased online from overseas because the cost of collecting less than NZ$60 in GST and tariff duty at the border isn’t cost-effective,’ Nick Bradley says.

“The change will help level the playing field for New Zealand businesses and stop the loss of a significant amount of tax revenue from the steady growth in online shopping.

“The change applies to all sales of low-value goods to consumers in New Zealand including online, mail order or by phone.

“From 1 December overseas businesses must start collecting GST on these goods but first they need to be registered for it. Registration applies to merchants or retailers selling directly to New Zealand consumers, as well as online marketplaces and re-deliverers.

“Beat the rush and register to collect GST from 1 December. That way, you’ll be ready to go,” Nick Bradley says.

Registrations are already open. Details are available at https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update.html


ends

