Parking smarts reduce pre-flight stress

3 October 2019



New Zealand technology lighting the way in Auckland Airport’s carparks

Homegrown technology is taking the stress out of finding a space at Auckland Airport’s busiest carparks.

New Zealand company Frogparking has switched on its real time guidance and signage system in Carpark K, a newly developed long-term parking option at the airport’s domestic terminal.

Troy Lineen, Transport Manager at Auckland Airport, says Carpark K, with around 1,200 spaces, is the fifth carpark at the airport to use the Frogparking guidance system.

“We know people have a hard deadline when they come to the airport and circling a carpark looking for a space only adds to the stress,” says Troy. “Frogparking technology has been deployed in our busiest and biggest carparks to cut down the time spent finding a space.”

Troy says Frogparking, which run its operations from Palmerston North, is the airport’s preferred supplier of parking guidance technology because its solution combines the latest technology with the ease of local support.

Frogparking CEO, Shareena Sandbrook says the company has worked with Auckland Airport for more than three years and it’s great to have a strong, long-term relationship with a future-focused client.

“Auckland Airport wanted a slick, accurate and reliable parking guidance system to show visitors where parking spaces were available, and we delivered.

“Frogparking works with a number of airports around the world, who are now starting to see the value in providing the easiest experience for people. Reducing the time to park reduces cruising time which, of course, reduces congestion and reduces harmful emissions from vehicles circulating,” she says.

Using technology to manage Auckland Airport’s carparking will become more and more important as the planned multi-billion-dollar infrastructure programme kicks off, says Troy.

The data, analytics and insights provided by the Frogparking dashboard means the ability to see trends and parking behaviour patterns to assist in the planning around these projects

“It’s an exciting time, which will see a new multi-storey carpark and pick-up/drop-off area built at the international terminal. But it will mean changes to our current carparking options.”

In the future, travellers will be able to check the real-time availability of carparks before they head to the airport via the Auckland Airport app, says Troy.

“Auckland Airport has a range of parking options, from valet parking to Drop & Ride, and is supporting the growth in public transport to the airport but using smart technology like Frogparking makes it as trouble-free as possible for people who want to park at the airport.”

