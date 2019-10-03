Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electricity Authority welcomes EPR report

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Electricity Authority

Electricity Authority welcomes Electricity Price Review (EPR) report

The Authority welcomes the Government’s response to the Electricity Price Review’s final report released today.

“This is a thorough and comprehensive response to the EPR’s recommendations.”

“We welcome the focus on improving consumer outcomes and making sure the right regulatory arrangements are in place to support New Zealand's transition to a low carbon economy.” Says the Authority’s Chief Executive, James Stevenson-Wallace.

“We want to make sure consumers have access to a reliable and secure electricity supply at the right price. We’re working hard to make sure the regulatory settings are in the long-term benefits of consumers. We know we can do better and we agree more can be done to put the consumer at the centre of regulatory decisions.

Mr Stevenson-Wallace says, “The final EPR report and Government response reinforces the Authority’s work programme.

“We have multiple initiatives underway that address many of the EPR recommendations. These include improving access to information and data, enabling new technologies and business models across the electricity sector and enhancing competition.

“The Authority knows competition is important and gives consumers more choice. We’ve been actively encouraging New Zealanders through the What’s My Number campaign to check and switch to a new provider if they can get a better power deal. We know we can make it easier for consumers by reducing duplication and focusing on information consumers need to make the best choice for them.”

Mr Stevenson-Wallace says some of the recommendations concern other priority Authority projects which are in progress and need some time to work through the implications of the Government’s response.

“There’s a lot to consider and we’ll be discussing the final report and response with our Board and staff over the next few days. The response confirms our work programme is focused on the right areas. We now need to move at pace, while making sure any changes are in the best interests of New Zealand electricity consumers.”

More information about the Electricity Authority’s work programme is on our website.

ends

Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
