Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MEUG welcomes release of Electricity Price Review report

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Major Electricity Users Group

MEUG welcomes release of Electricity Price Review report

Media release, 3rd October 2019

The Major Electricity Users’ Group (MEUG) welcomes the release of the Electricity Pricing Review report and the Government’s response says chair John Harbord.

“Overall, the electricity market is working well. At the same time, there are improvements needed to ensure people are paying a price reflecting lowest possible costs and to assist vulnerable households struggling to make ends meet."

“The Government’s strong focus on improving competition, transparency and the wholesale market will benefit all consumers.

“The price all consumers pay for their electricity is primarily determined by the wholesale market. MEUG has had concerns regarding the performance of the market since spring 2018.

Increased information disclosure and transparency will help restore confidence that consumers are not paying more for their electricity than they need to.

“MEUG looks forward to working with the Government and the Electricity Authority to ensure the electricity market delivers for New Zealanders."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Major Electricity Users Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 