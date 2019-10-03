MEUG welcomes release of Electricity Price Review report

Media release, 3rd October 2019

The Major Electricity Users’ Group (MEUG) welcomes the release of the Electricity Pricing Review report and the Government’s response says chair John Harbord.

“Overall, the electricity market is working well. At the same time, there are improvements needed to ensure people are paying a price reflecting lowest possible costs and to assist vulnerable households struggling to make ends meet."

“The Government’s strong focus on improving competition, transparency and the wholesale market will benefit all consumers.

“The price all consumers pay for their electricity is primarily determined by the wholesale market. MEUG has had concerns regarding the performance of the market since spring 2018.

Increased information disclosure and transparency will help restore confidence that consumers are not paying more for their electricity than they need to.

“MEUG looks forward to working with the Government and the Electricity Authority to ensure the electricity market delivers for New Zealanders."





