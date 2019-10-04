Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reforms will require the Electricity Authority to lift game

Friday, 4 October 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Electric Kiwi

Independent electricity retailer Electric Kiwi is cautiously optimistic the Government has identified the right issues for improving competition in the electricity market.

Electric Kiwi Chief Executive Luke Blincoe says, “This report shows a willingness to clean up some big issues, and these changes, if implemented, could deliver about half a billion dollars to Kiwi families.”

‘Saves’ and ‘win-backs’ are set to be banned, mirroring the telecommunications industry, and Blincoe sees this as a positive step.

“These allow big players to keep prices high and to retain customers only when they find a better deal,” says Luke.

“Without win-backs, the big guys can expect to lose even more customers to retailers like us, or they can lower their prices and compete. Either way the customer wins.”

Blincoe has reservations about the implementation, and points to the Electricity Authority’s demonstrated lack of commitment to date on these issues, which he says are already well known and well defined.

It will be critical the Government provides clear direction to the Electricity Authority about when it expects saves and win-backs and mandatory market-making to be implemented, says Blincoe.

“Addressing the two-tier retail market will save Kiwis millions, so the Electricity Authority needs to overcome its long-standing inertia and show a willingness to act.”

Blincoe says that the range of recommendations to resolve hardship are admirable but could be unnecessary if the Authority acted promptly to address market failures and promote competition.

“Spending the taxpayer’s money on helping consumers pay inflated power bills, however admirable, could actually perpetuate the issue, whereas prompt measures to improve market efficiency will address overall cost and equity issues.

“The incumbent retailers will happily bank taxpayer funds and continue making record profits.”

While sceptical that progress would occur if left to the Electricity Authority, Blincoe says the threat of intervention via a backstop power may be critical to establishing credible progress towards better consumer outcomes.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Electric Kiwi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 