Royal Wolf opens in Cromwell as demand booms

The leading provider of shipping containers in Australasia has opened a new facility in Cromwell to meet growing demand for container solutions in the Central Otago and Southern Lakes regions.

Royal Wolf, which specialise in the hire, sale and modification of new and refurbished shipping containers, chose Cromwell because of its central proximity to Queenstown, Wanaka and Alexandra.

Paul Creighton, Royal Wolf Executive General Manager, says the company has long recognised the potential in the region and the ongoing development of Queenstown and Wanaka was key to its decision to open the new facility.

“The demand got to the point where we could no longer service the area from our Dunedin, Invercargill and Christchurch branches,” he says.

“The region has undergone huge growth and continues to develop further creating demand from people wanting containers for everything from storage through to container offices, pedestrian walkways, and lunchrooms for construction sites.”

Over the last three years Royal Wolf has supplied containers for large scale projects such as the Kawarau Falls Bridge near Queenstown.

Mr Creighton says containers are an ideal solution in the Queenstown area where space is often at a premium and many developments are taking place on tight and often challenging sites.

“Our Building and Construction range, which includes the Wolf Lock Safety container, container offices, lunchrooms and walkway hoardings, can be stacked on top of each other to save space on work sites while still providing customers with the amenities they need to get the job done.”

The award-winning Wolf Lock Safety Container, which has been hugely successful since being released in the market a year ago, provides a higher level of safety than traditional containers by removing the risk of people getting locked inside and using a single lever to open.

Mr Creighton says there is also a strong market for Royal Wolf’s specialist 10-foot and 8-foot Mini Cube containers as storage solutions.

“Containers like the Mini Cube provide safe and strong storage and fit in tight spaces with a small footprint so can be used as storerooms and worksite storage.”

Cromwell will be managed by David Grieve, a born and bred local who has relocated back to the area after a stint in Australia.

Creighton says having staff on the ground with local knowledge is key to ensuring the company has the right product on hand to meet a customer’s needs and to ensure quick and efficient deployment of containers.

The Cromwell facility has new, used and refurbished shipping containers for hire or sale, and capability to create a customised solution to suit a customer’s specific needs.

Mr Creighton says the beauty of Royal Wolf is that it can provide simple storage solutions or more bespoke container products for everyone from consumers and community groups through to schools, retail outlets, and innovative construction projects.

“You really can do anything in a Royal Wolf. These containers can be specified to meet portable storage requirements for general purpose, refrigerated or hazardous goods and are available in a variety of sizes.”

