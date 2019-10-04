Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aroa Biosurgery grows into additional markets

Friday, 4 October 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: Aroa Biosurgery

Auckland, NZ. Aroa Biosurgery, the Auckland-based privately held tissue-regeneration company, has this week presented positive outcomes of a new clinical study in Canada performed using its core wound product Endoform Natural®, which is being launched in the Canadian market along with Endoform Antimicrobial® in October 2019.

Aroa’s Endoform Natural® was evaluated in a multi-centre study conducted by clinicians from Queen’s University, Vancouver Coastal Health and Scarborough Health Network earlier this year. To date, Canadian clinicians have had limited access to advanced bioscaffolds, like Endoform® for the management of chronic wounds.

Dr Kevin Woo, a leading wound care clinician and Associate Professor at Queen’s University in Toronto was one of those who helped lead the study.

“The results showed excellent healing rates when wounds were managed with Endoform® extracellular matrix technology across a range of clinical settings,” says Dr Woo.

In the Canadian study of 33 wounds, more than 70% of wounds closed within 12 weeks using Endoform, and on average wounds had halved in size by four weeks.

Dr Woo and co-authors are presenting the findings at the Wounds Canada conference in Niagara Falls in early October. He will also present the study at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) fall conference in Las Vegas mid-October.

Aroa Vice-President of Research and Clinical Development Dr Barnaby May said the Canadian study provided the opportunity to evaluate efficacy in a range of local clinical settings and conditions.

“These clinical studies continue our commitment to gain independent verification of how Endoform® performs in a range of care settings. Over the past decade we have presented clinical research in over 60 conferences proceedings and numerous peer-reviewed publications. Our publication of clinical data ensures findings are transparent and open to scrutiny by the surgical and medical communities. Key decision makers can then make informed judgements about our products such as Endoform®, and the clinical outcomes they deliver in soft tissue repair,” says Dr May.

Chief Executive Brian Ward said the results of the independent study on chronic wounds provides a good platform for the company’s growth ambitions in Canada.

“With our established presence in the United States, Canada is the next logical next step for Aroa’s expansion and there is strong interest in new modes of advanced treatment,” says Mr Ward.

The move into Canada supports Aroa’s strategy to pursue international growth outside the United States. In the last year, the company has also seen rapid growth off a low base in Germany, Austria, Thailand, Jordan, India and South America, and has further distribution agreements in the pipeline.

Endoform Natural® is a leader in its category in the United States, and Endoform Antimicrobial®, after being launched in in the United States in June last year, is further expanding the use of Endoform® as clinical evaluations confirm beneficial and cost-effective patient outcomes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aroa Biosurgery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 