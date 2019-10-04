Aroa Biosurgery grows into additional markets

Auckland, NZ. Aroa Biosurgery, the Auckland-based privately held tissue-regeneration company, has this week presented positive outcomes of a new clinical study in Canada performed using its core wound product Endoform Natural®, which is being launched in the Canadian market along with Endoform Antimicrobial® in October 2019.

Aroa’s Endoform Natural® was evaluated in a multi-centre study conducted by clinicians from Queen’s University, Vancouver Coastal Health and Scarborough Health Network earlier this year. To date, Canadian clinicians have had limited access to advanced bioscaffolds, like Endoform® for the management of chronic wounds.

Dr Kevin Woo, a leading wound care clinician and Associate Professor at Queen’s University in Toronto was one of those who helped lead the study.

“The results showed excellent healing rates when wounds were managed with Endoform® extracellular matrix technology across a range of clinical settings,” says Dr Woo.

In the Canadian study of 33 wounds, more than 70% of wounds closed within 12 weeks using Endoform, and on average wounds had halved in size by four weeks.

Dr Woo and co-authors are presenting the findings at the Wounds Canada conference in Niagara Falls in early October. He will also present the study at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) fall conference in Las Vegas mid-October.

Aroa Vice-President of Research and Clinical Development Dr Barnaby May said the Canadian study provided the opportunity to evaluate efficacy in a range of local clinical settings and conditions.

“These clinical studies continue our commitment to gain independent verification of how Endoform® performs in a range of care settings. Over the past decade we have presented clinical research in over 60 conferences proceedings and numerous peer-reviewed publications. Our publication of clinical data ensures findings are transparent and open to scrutiny by the surgical and medical communities. Key decision makers can then make informed judgements about our products such as Endoform®, and the clinical outcomes they deliver in soft tissue repair,” says Dr May.

Chief Executive Brian Ward said the results of the independent study on chronic wounds provides a good platform for the company’s growth ambitions in Canada.

“With our established presence in the United States, Canada is the next logical next step for Aroa’s expansion and there is strong interest in new modes of advanced treatment,” says Mr Ward.

The move into Canada supports Aroa’s strategy to pursue international growth outside the United States. In the last year, the company has also seen rapid growth off a low base in Germany, Austria, Thailand, Jordan, India and South America, and has further distribution agreements in the pipeline.

Endoform Natural® is a leader in its category in the United States, and Endoform Antimicrobial®, after being launched in in the United States in June last year, is further expanding the use of Endoform® as clinical evaluations confirm beneficial and cost-effective patient outcomes.



