Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Select Wealth cuts fee

Friday, 4 October 2019, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Select Wealth Management

30 September 2019


Select Wealth is reducing its Select Fee for portfolios under $250k from 0.60% to 0.55% on 1 October 2019.

The move is one of several changes to improve Select Wealth’s services and promote growth.

Andrew Kelleher, Select Wealth Director, said it represented Select Wealth’s desire to introduce continuous improvements to the service.

“Since we acquired the service in 2015, we’ve already reduced fees once and have also added a series of additional features and benefits like an online Statement of Advice. As we have continued to grow and introduce further efficiencies, we are delighted to now be able to reduce fees a second time”.

“In addition to competitive fees, our financial advisers and clients get to enjoy the benefits of the wider Select Wealth Management service, which include a range of model portfolios and access to securities from the NZX, ASX and NZDX. The extended menu provides a broader range of investment options, so that advisers have the option of customising portfolios to meet the needs of individual investors”.

“We’re also very conscious at the moment of the changing regulatory environment for our advisers. Helen Robertson and Tahana Tippett from our Select Wealth team are working closely with financial advisers to understand how we can develop solutions that meet their requirements”.

Mr. Kelleher says, “Select Wealth Management’s proposition of utilising our DIMS license, the Select Model portfolios, investment research and management expertise ensure sophisticated investing remains easy for financial advisers and clients”.

Fees were reduced in 2017 for Select Wealth’s under $500k, $1m, $3m and $3m+ portfolio sizes. The Select fees are inclusive of GST.

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Select Wealth Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 