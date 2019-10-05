Plumbers partner with StaySafe to protect employees

The Plumbers Gasfitters & Drainlayers Board of New Zealand swap outdated calls and texts for smartphone app to protect lone working staff

The Plumbers Gasfitters & Drainlayers Board of New Zealand (Board) have partnered with StaySafe to help keep their staff protected whilst conducting site visits. StaySafe is an app and surrounding cloud-based monitoring service designed to protect employees who work alone or in remote locations. The StaySafe app is currently used by hundreds of companies to keep over 40,000 employees safe globally every day.

The Plumbers Gasfitters & Drainlayers Board is a statutory body that is responsible for administrating the registration and licensing of plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers in New Zealand. The company employs investigators who carry out the inspections and ensure organisations are adhering to the regulations.

Before StaySafe, the company used standard communication methods, such as phone calls and texts, to ensure their staff are safe throughout the day. Investigators were also required to work in pairs and were given appropriate training on how to deal with aggressive situations. Despite this, the company realised that these methods were not always effective and there were still concerns from both employees and management.

StaySafe is an intuitive safety app that employees can download on their phones. It monitors the location of lone workers in real-time and allows them to check in safely once they have finished a lone working or travel session. If an employee fails to check in safely or presses the panic button, a notification will immediately be sent to their designated emergency contacts so they can locate them and get help straight away.

If a lone worker suffers from a medical emergency such as a heart attack or fainting, alerting emergency services could prove difficult without nearby colleagues. The StaySafe app triggers a non-movement alert if an employee has not moved for a prolonged period of time or checked in, in case there has been an accident.

Jayson and his team feel safer and more confident since implementing StaySafe. He says; “Our investigators carry a lot of equipment as part of their roles when conducting visits. When we rolled out StaySafe they were pleased to discover that the solution required no additional devices, other than a smartphone which they already carry with them. Since implementing StaySafe the team feel much safer when away from the office.”

Don Cameron, CEO at StaySafe adds, “Slips, trips and falls accounted for 39% of worker-related injuries in 2018 and with figures as high as this, we are glad to offer the necessary protection to help maintain employee safety within the company.''

