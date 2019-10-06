Locked-out Godfrey Hirst workers continue industrial action

Locked-out Godfrey Hirst workers continue industrial action at retail sites

Fifty union workers at carpet manufacturer Godfrey Hirst who are currently locked out of their jobs after fighting for a living wage have today been continuing their industrial action throughout the company’s retail sites in Auckland, FIRST Union said today.

“These workers are feeling a lot of ambiguity about their futures after trying to negotiate living wages for all staff, and Godfrey Hirst have massively overstepped by locking them out in response,” says Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

“After yesterday’s lockout notice and resulting picket action, they know that the community supports them, and that New Zealanders are watching with interest.”

“They’re experienced and skilled workers who aren’t going to fold at the first sign of aggression from their employer – they believe in a living wage, and they want to support their younger colleagues with families who are just getting started in the industry.”

Today, members continued their industrial action outside several Godfrey Hirst retail sites throughout Auckland.

Members attending yesterday’s picket like FIRST Union delegate Lovie Thompson spoke of the importance of the next generation of workers knowing they can unionise and negotiate fair wages without fear of undue retribution from their employer. Today’s continuing industrial action demonstrates their resolve and dedication to fight for a living wage.

“Godfrey Hirst are trying to bully and intimate staff into accepting wages they can’t live off by locking them out of their work,” says Mr Abbott.

