Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Locked-out Godfrey Hirst workers continue industrial action

Sunday, 6 October 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: First Union

Locked-out Godfrey Hirst workers continue industrial action at retail sites

Fifty union workers at carpet manufacturer Godfrey Hirst who are currently locked out of their jobs after fighting for a living wage have today been continuing their industrial action throughout the company’s retail sites in Auckland, FIRST Union said today.

“These workers are feeling a lot of ambiguity about their futures after trying to negotiate living wages for all staff, and Godfrey Hirst have massively overstepped by locking them out in response,” says Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

“After yesterday’s lockout notice and resulting picket action, they know that the community supports them, and that New Zealanders are watching with interest.”

“They’re experienced and skilled workers who aren’t going to fold at the first sign of aggression from their employer – they believe in a living wage, and they want to support their younger colleagues with families who are just getting started in the industry.”

Today, members continued their industrial action outside several Godfrey Hirst retail sites throughout Auckland.

Higher quality versions of the attached images from today’s industrial action can be downloaded HERE and HERE.

Members attending yesterday’s picket like FIRST Union delegate Lovie Thompson spoke of the importance of the next generation of workers knowing they can unionise and negotiate fair wages without fear of undue retribution from their employer. Today’s continuing industrial action demonstrates their resolve and dedication to fight for a living wage.

“Godfrey Hirst are trying to bully and intimate staff into accepting wages they can’t live off by locking them out of their work,” says Mr Abbott.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 