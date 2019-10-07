Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - October 7, 2019

Monday, 7 October 2019, 8:34 am
NZDUSD 0.6322 0.3%
NZDEUR 0.5758 0.3%
NZDGBP 0.5132 0.6%
NZDJPY 67.55 0.3%
NZDAUD 0.9345 0.0%
NZDCAD 0.8415 0.2%
GBPNZD 1.9486 -0.6%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6322 (mid-rate) this morning.

Currency markets showed little reaction to a mixed US employment report on Friday evening.

The report showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 136k jobs in September and although the result was shy of the expected 145k jobs increase, upward revisions in July (166k) and August (168k) reflecting an additional 45k jobs, more than made up for September’s miss.

The labour Department also reported unemployment unexpectedly fell to a 50-year-low of 3.5% in September, economist’s had expected unemployment to remain unchanged at 3.7%.

On the flipside a lack of wage inflation will not have gone unnoticed by the Fed with the report showing average hourly employee earnings edged down by a penny to $28.09 in September after rising by 11 cents in August. Hourly earnings were up by 2.9% in September, a notable slowdown from the 3.2% increase in August.

The week ahead is likely to be dominated by US-China trade talks ahead of Friday evening’s US inflation report.

Global equity markets pushed higher Friday, - Dow +1.42%, S&P 500 +1.42%, FTSE +1.10%, DAX +0.73%, CAC +0.91%, Nikkei +0.32%, Shanghai Closed.

Gold prices dipped 0.6% on Friday closing out the week at $1,504 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices were marginally higher on Friday, up 0.5% closing out the week at $52.74 a barrel.

